Nova Direct brings the UK a bicycle insurance

Nova Direct joins comparison experts Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com to bring the UK a bicycle insurance product which is highly competitive on price.

This new product is live from 11th January 2021 and will allow customers to compare up to 15 quotes from nine different insurance providers.

Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com also host car, van and home products in partnership with Nova Direct. In just a few short years Nova Direct has grown from breakdown cover to now offering products across home, vehicle, devices and travel insurance.

Another key component for Nova Direct is Customer experience, the claims helpline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – helping tens of thousands of customers every year, right across the UK from Penzance to the Scottish Highlands.

Nova Direct CEO Byron Shepherd comments: “We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Quotezone by partnering with them on our bicycle insurance offering. We are sure that our inclusion on the panel will be welcomed by the millions that choose to use Quotezone every year.”

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, comments: “As the first UK bicycle insurance comparison aggregator, we recognised the demand for competitively priced products. This is something Nova Direct excel at, plus their dedication to professional and convenient customer service is second to none.

“Given the influx of new riders to the world of cycling throughout the pandemic, sales of bicycles have surged across all types of cycling, notably family and recreational cycling where affordable insurance policies are crucial. By adding Nova Direct to our panel of insurance experts we will increase the choice our customers have, enabling them to find the product that suits their needs the best, without breaking the bank.”

Nova Direct is an award-winning, highly rated, insurance provider that offer simple, value-added policies that include Theft (from home or away from home), Accidental damage, European cover, and Worldwide cover as standard. Customers can find quotes in seconds with one short form.

Quotezone.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading insurance comparison sites, helping around 3 million users every year, recommended by 97% of reviewers and covering 60 different insurance products such as electric bicycle, triathlon bicycle insurance and cycling liability cover.