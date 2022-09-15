Boojum to give away £5k in new student campaign

Boojum, are helping one lucky student fund their studies with a £5,000 giveaway and free Boojum for 12 months – meaning the winner will be well funded and fully fuelled during the next academic year.

In its biggest Fresher’s giveaway to date, Boojum’s new ‘Fund Your Studies’ campaign aims to help one student alleviate some of the mounting costs of student life in Ireland. With weekly food bills increasing, sky-high rents, tuition fees and more, the disruptive Mexican food chain is hopeful that the £5,000 prize fund will positively impact upon the winner’s university life and alleviate some financial pressure in the process.

Boojum

This week, Boojum made a big splash with the campaign launch by parking their ‘Fu** Your Studies’ truck in front of Ireland’s top universities, touring the country over the course of a 24-hour period, and emphasising that this competition is open to every student across the country.

According to a study by Nationwide Building Society, the cost of student living had risen 9 per cent over the year to June 2022 – and with inflation now at 10.1 per cent, that could be set to rise further.

David Maxwell, Boojum’s Managing Director said, “Boojum has always been a student-focused brand and we are always looking into ways that we can give back to our loyal customer base. We really value our student super fans and are always aiming to deliver real value for them, but we knew that we could take it beyond burritos.”

“Life at university can be financially challenging at the best of times but this year especially with inflation rising globally, students will really be feeling the pinch. From speaking with many of them before launching this campaign, we learned that €5,000 could really go a long way in helping relieve some of the stress over the academic year.”

Paul McCullagh, Boojum Marketing Manager said, “Fresher’s week is an important date in the Boojum calendar as we see lots of new faces come through our doors to try our burritos out for the first time. We wanted to leave our stamp on this year’s Fresher’s week by offering students the chance to have Boojum fund their studies for a year, and so as a brand known for being disruptive and unique, we launched the ‘Fu** Your Studies’ campaign.”

In addition to the huge competition to win some much-needed funds, Boojum will be giving away 15,000 free burritos on Thursday 22nd September as part of their ‘Buy One Bank One’ promotion. Those with a valid student ID who purchase any main meal in store on this date will get a free Boojum meal to bank for later. Vouchers to avail of this offer will be distributed across all 14 Boojum outlets for one day only.

For more information on the campaign and how to enter the Fund Your Studies competition, go to: boojummex.com/fustudies