Top 5 Anti-war Movies You Would Love To Watch This Weekend

Humanity has engaged in brutal wars to snatch others’ possessions. The stronger win, and the weaker submerge into the dark world of servitude. War is nothing but shedding young blood and bombarding juvenile aspirations.

War starts with the passionate outcry of romanticism. “Knowing that their feet had come to the end of the world- they hurl themselves to become cannon fodder. And after the end of day play, nothing reminds us but muddy bloody-bedraggled bodies and red meadows.

Even in 2022, we are fighting bloody battles. People are fed up with this. Let’s try to neutralize these red thoughts with anti-war movies.

War Movies That Will Open Your Mind

There are some movies that picture war, but they, in a way, successfully convey the message that war can only destroy and recede people and civilization decades back. In this study, we discuss some anti-war movies.

1. Apocalypse Now (1979)

The movie is one of the most emotional movies based on Joseph Conrad’s Heart Of Darkness. The movie brings to the limelight how badly trained youth are hurled on the battlefield for the cost of flexing muscles.

Martin Sheen, the central character in the movie, goes into the Vietnam war to murder the rogue colonel.

This act of killing own men is a retaliation of people against the culprits who waged wars to gain power. This film will definitely move you against war.

2. Come And See (1985)

This is one of the dark war movies. The Russian movie exposes the darkness of the brutal wars and points toward the hunger for power and possession. The movie showcases nazi forces enter into Belarus, ravaging everything in the path.

The film’s most touching moment is when a small kid joins the resident movement and meets the cruelty and depravity of humanity.

The boy sees himself at the crossroads, between the life of a servant or a futile bloody end at the hands of the nazi forces.

3. Gallipoli (1981)

This Is one of the most pronounced anti-war movies that show how merciless human beings can be.

Here two men from Australia sign up to fight some war and immediately get exposed to the shamaness and insensible world where triggers of a gun replace words.

Though the movie is not one of the deadliest war movies, in terms of picturization, they are really effective but poignantly expose the dark sides of a war. That war is nothing but a vicious cauldron of sacrificing young lives is aptly picturized by the director. Here lies the aptness of a signature anti-war movie.

4. The Human Condition (1959)

This very movie counts itself as one of the most important movies picturized of the World war. The movie, like other war movies, projects how humanity becomes helpless at the mouth of war.

The movie is shot in three parts. The movie also is depicted through the eye of a prisoner who sees the war from confinement but eventually finds himself in the highland.

This Japanese movie projects the loss of people and the atrocities of violent wars. This is also important from the point of view of sending a signal that enough is enough and people must stop this war.

5. Waltz With Bashir’ (2008)

This movie comes fifth in our list of anti-war movies. Through animation, Ari Folman calls out the atrocities of war. The central character of the movie is suffering from PTSD. He no longer remembers what happened in the 1982 Lebanon war.

He, therefore, interviews his closest people to try and understand what really happened during the war.

Through the movie, the director unfolds the psychological impact of war uniquely by making an animation. Moreover, the film also showcases the troubling reality. It’s better that people project how trauma can psychologically alter a person’s brain.

Closing Remarks

The entire humanity to the edge of doom, and there is no way but to say goodbye to these vicious wars.

We think the time has come; let us go back to the pages of Wilfred Owen and extract inspiration. Let’s hope that sanity dawns on humanity.