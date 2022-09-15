Jet2.com was the only UK airline not to cancel a single flight again!

Jet2.com was the only UK airline not to cancel any flights in August, the second month in a row the airline has operated every single flight without cancelling, flight data published by leading travel intelligence company OAG has revealed.

The data shows that Jet2.com operated every flight without making a single cancellation during the busy month of August. It follows data last month which highlighted that the leading leisure airline did not cancel any flights in July, making Jet2.com the only UK airline to operate its full programme during the peak summer months of July and August without cancelling.

Despite operating thousands of flights and carrying millions of customers in August, the data from OAG demonstrates that Jet2.com has continued to outperform other UK airlines. The data can be viewed here: https://www.oag.com/en/on-time-performance-airlines-august-2022?hsLang=en-gb

Back in May, Jet2.com kicked off its biggest ever summer programme, with capacity increasing 14% compared to Summer 19. In addition, July also saw the busiest weekend in the company’s history, when Jet2.com operated over 800 flights on the weekend of 23rd/24th July alone.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays took action to plan for travel reopening and the start of the busy summer. By investing ahead of the season and proactively recruiting in advance of the bounce back, it has ensured that the companies have a very visible uniformed presence in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts.

This team, comprised of thousands of colleagues, are on hand making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding customers through their journey. Commencing active recruitment in Autumn 2021 means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have not made any cancellations due to staff shortages.

Having this dedicated team in place also means that Jet2.comand Jet2holidays have operated an enormous programme of flights and holidays in July and August from ten bases across the UK, receiving positive feedback from many happy customers and independent travel agents.

The companies have continued to win awards for their industry-leading customer service, recently winning Which? Travel Brand of the Year and being recognised as the Best Airline and Best Tour Operator for customer satisfaction according to July’s UKCSI published by the Institute of Customer Service.

In line with its award-winning approach to customer service, Jet2holidays has also recently launched a brand-new campaign called ‘Holiday Saving Experts’. The campaign sees the award-winning tour operator supporting customers with a huge range of advice and tips from different colleagues from across the whole business on how to make their money go further.

The multi-channel campaign, which went live last week, provides people-led advice for customers so that they can make their money go as far as possible. Further information on the campaign can be found here: https://www.jet2holidays.com/holiday-saving-experts

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Thisexhaustive data published by OAG shows that Jet2.com is the only UK airline not to cancel a single flight during the peak summer months of July and August. It is proof that we are the airline that customers and independent travel agents can trust. This summer has been incredibly busy, but because we prepared well in advance for the start of the season, it has meant that we have continued to fly millions of happy holidaymakers to and from their destinations as planned. Thanks to our dedicated teams, who are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best customer service in the industry, we have once again outperformed other UK airlines and operated every single flight during the peak summer season.”

