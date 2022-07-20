Belfast Met leads the way in curriculum innovation

Students in Northern Ireland are reaping the benefits of an innovative new curriculum at Belfast Met, which provides tailored vocational qualifications to meet the needs of employers.

In the last year, Belfast Met has been collaborating with the Department of Finance to create specific Higher Level Apprenticeships for a key business area within the Department – Construction and Procurement Delivery (CPD). Six apprentices are currently working in Supplies and Services Division (SSD), providing professional procurement services for public sector customers while being supported through a virtual learning environment.

Digital learning is at the forefront of the programme and the College’s new ‘Met Live’ classroom supports the delivery of the curriculum through interactive virtual teaching.

Aidan Sloane, Director at Belfast Met said: “We are delighted to deliver the education and training for this new Higher Level Apprenticeship scheme with CPD, which provides vital employment and valuable career opportunities in the procurement and supply profession. We look forward to welcoming further apprentices to Belfast Met in this in-demand skills area in the very near future.”

The procurement apprentices are currently involved in client support and contract management, as well as developing vital skills in customer service, contract monitoring and competitive tendering. The collaborative approach ensures the programme is delivered at a pace that suits the needs of both the apprentices and CPD. The flexibility provided by a range of digital webinars, podcasts and other virtual teaching and assessment methods has led to the development of the Procurement and Supply Higher Level Apprenticeship Model, with qualifications offered up to Level 6 Professional Diploma.

Donna Williams, Director of Supplies and Services Division at Department of Finance welcomed the programme, and said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this exciting opportunity for Apprentices to receive formal training to achieve a globally recognised qualification through the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS). We selected the Apprentice route as this supports local employment, encouraging new entrants into a thriving public sector procurement career.”