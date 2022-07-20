Banana Block Launches PROUD! Its first LGBTQUIA+ Celebration

Banana Block, located in Portview Trade Centre on Newtownards Road, is launching a range of events and activities to celebrate Belfast Pride from 22nd to 24th July.

Previously a linen mill, the venue has revitalised the space, housing local businesses such as Sound Advice Records, Hearty Growers mushroom farm, Velo Cheese x Indie Fudie, Bodega Bagels and The Green East.

Banana Block

As part of its ever growing range of events, this week Banana Block launches PROUD! A celebration of everything LGBTQUIA+.

Claire Hall, Programme Manager said: “As a living museum, Banana Block celebrates the heritage of the past, present and future of Portview and creates new, exciting and engaging experiences that pave the way forward. Through a programme of carefully selected performances, talks and screenings we will introduce some of the key people who fought against the grain and influenced the modern day Pride movement and shine a spotlight on Belfast’s thriving community. This is just the beginning of an ongoing series of queer & LGBTQUIA+ focused programming and events throughout the year. Banana Block is Proud to welcome our diverse citizens of Belfast to the block all year round.”

Events kick off on Friday 22nd July at 6pm with a screening of Pay it No Mind, the story of Marsha P Johnston. One of the most important figures in the 1969 Stonewall Uprisings that led to the modern day Pride movements we have today.

On Saturday 23rd July local Queens Cherry on Top and Lady Portia host Drag Queen Storytime from 3pm and at 8pm doors open on the Banana Gala, a fabulous ball celebrating all things LGBTQUIA+ hosted by Belfast’s first lady of Disco Venus Dupree. Guest of honour Onya Becks holds a runway category event with upcoming Drag Performers from Belfast. Special appearances from Lady Portia.

Sunday 24th July gives a glimpse into a historical moment in Belfast that influenced a generation of vogue performers and ballroom here. A special screening of HOUSE; a collaborative work that took three years to make. It was performed and filmed in the MAC, Belfast in 2015. This was the first time that anyone from the New York ballroom scene had come to Ireland to talk about their rich and diverse culture. Ft Twiggy Pucci Garcon (Choreographer on FX Pose), Chi Chi Mizrahi, Kimora Miyake Mugler, Mike Q, Jack Mizrahi, Kia La Beija and Venus Dupree.

Tickets for the Banana Gala and the full programme of events can be found at bananablock.org/whats-on/ and by following bananablockofficial on Instagram.