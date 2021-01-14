Belfast Live appoints Brendan Hughes as political reporter

Belfast Live is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Hughes as political reporter.

Politics has always been at the heart of life in Northern Ireland and the newly created role reflects Belfast Live’s commitment to get right to the heart of politics in Northern Ireland and will encompass news and features journalism across a range of digital, print, audio and video formats.

The ex-Irish News reporter joins the Belfast Live team at a time when “there is a lot happening in the world of politics in Northern Ireland, from Brexit and all of its implications to the latest machinations at Stormont”, according to the publisher’s Audience and Content Director, Chris Sherrard.

He added: “I’ve always said that Belfast Live would only cover a topic if we’re going to cover it properly and we’re now in a position to do so with politics.

“Brendan is someone whose journalism I have admired from afar for some time so I’m delighted that he is now part of our team.

“He is someone who will go after a story on the readers’ behalf with tenacity and professionalism and I’m excited to see that play out on Belfast Live as we look to cement our position as the leading commercial news site in Northern Ireland.”

Brendan said: “I am delighted to join the Belfast Live team as their first dedicated political reporter.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the outworkings of Brexit have highlighted how politics plays a pivotal role in all our lives. People in Northern Ireland understand that more than most, and so are rightly engaged with what is happening up on the hill at Stormont.

“It is encouraging to see a news platform respond to this appetite for more political news, whether it be debates at Westminster or decisions at local council level.

“I am very excited about working with this passionate news team on breaking news, in-depth interviews and exclusive stories to enhance Belfast Live as a place for politics.”

Belfast Live recorded its second biggest ever audience month in December with 21.2 million page views.