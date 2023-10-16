Aircoach appoint Kim Swan as new Managing Director

Private bus and coach operator Aircoach has announced the appointment of Kim Swan as the new Managing Director.

Kim, who officially joined on September 11, brings over 30 years of leadership experience in customer and commercial-focussed roles across transport and logistics, including her most recent role as Interim Managing Director for Freight at P&O Ferries.

She joins Aircoach with a wealth of experience in leading change, building successful teams, and developing trusted relationships with key stakeholders – including clients, regulators, and trade bodies.

Kim Swan, Managing Director for Aircoach, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining First Bus to lead the team at Aircoach. It’s clear to me the business has a solid foundation and is a great platform to deliver our sustainable growth ambition. My priority is to get out and about in the business, meet teams face to face, listen and support new ideas and innovation, and continue to transform and grow this brilliant business.”

Gary Hitchmough, Chief Growth Officer for First Bus (parent company of Aircoach), said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kim on board, she will be a safe pair of hands to lead the business forward with her vast experience in the transport sector. I look forward to her steering the business to further success as we continue to support our customers and communities in Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

For more information see www.aircoach.ie