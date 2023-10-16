Mount Charles hops onboard with Translink in new cleaning contract

Specialist cleaning company Mount Charles has signed a contract with Translink to provide cleaning services across its train fleet.

Mount Charles

Mount Charles Group will employ 80 cleaning operatives who will work 24/7 for 363 days of the year across Northern Ireland under the new three-year contract.

The Mount Charles cleaning division will operate at eight regional hubs, with employees also deployed on Enterprise services between Lanyon Station and Dublin’s Connolly Station.

Mount Charles, one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, events and facilities management companies, also provides a wide range of business services, including cleaning, security and vending.

In the last year alone, the firm has provided cleaning services for over 600 sites in Ireland across various industries, such as healthcare, education and leisure.

Stacey McAlister, Operations Director at Mount Charles, said the company is looking forward to its collaboration with Translink. “With around 80 million bus and rail passenger journeys annually and a fleet of 1,400 buses, coaches and trains, Translink is crucial to connectivity across Northern Ireland, as well as providing transport links to and from the Republic of Ireland,” she added.

“We see great synergies between Mount Charles and Translink and believe our new partnership will enhance the quality of service and customer experience for the 1.5 million passengers that use Translink’s services weekly.

“This is a significant contract for the cleaning division at Mount Charles, which we hope will act as a catalyst for business growth and job creation in Northern Ireland.”

John Allison, Fleet Presentation Manager, Translink, commented: “We’re committed to delivering attractive public transport options for everyone, offering the highest standards in comfort and cleanliness. We look forward to working with Mount Charles to ensure our services and facilities enhance our overall customer experience.”