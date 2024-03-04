AbbeyAutoline Drives Forward Young Entrepreneurs with New Impact Partnership

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker is proud to announce its new partnership with Young Enterprise as an Impact Business Backer.

This exciting collaboration positions AbbeyAutoline as a key supporter of Young Enterprise’s mission to inspire and equip young people with the skills and confidence to succeed in the business world.

AbbeyAutoline recognises the importance of fostering entrepreneurial spirit and preparing future generations for success. As an Impact Business Backer, the company will support 50 future entrepreneurs in schools across Northern Ireland every month. This initiative aligns perfectly with AbbeyAutoline’s own values of equality and inclusion.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “AbbeyAutoline is proud to be partnering with Young Enterprise NI to help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

“Programmes such as this are of vital importance if we are to encourage the business owners and changemakers of the future. It is their enthusiasm, tenacity and acumen that will attract investment in our economy and drive enterprise.

“The aims and objectives of Young Enterprise NI align perfectly with the culture and values of AbbeyAutoline, and we look forward to playing our part in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirits of all the young participants – we can’t wait to see what they produce!”

Young Enterprise applauds AbbeyAutoline’s commitment to the young people of NI. “We are thrilled to welcome AbbeyAutoline as our new Impact Business Backer,” said Carol Fitzsimons, MBE, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise.

Carol continues: “This investment empowers 50 young people every month, equipping them with the skills and confidence to become the driving force of a sustainable and thriving Northern Ireland. This is all about belief, inspiration, and paving the way for a brighter future, one young entrepreneur at a time.”

This partnership signifies a shared dedication to building a brighter future for Northern Ireland. Through its investment in Young Enterprise, AbbeyAutoline is empowering young people to become the next generation of business leaders.