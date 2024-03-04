Lidl Northern Ireland invests £3m in fresh pay rises making it the highest paying supermarket in the region

Lidl Northern Ireland has today announced a further £3 million investment in pay increases for its workforce in the region. All employees will benefit from the increase which took effect on Friday 1 March 2024.

Lidl Northern Ireland has invested £6 million in pay rises for employees in the region with employees benefitting from a 13.5 percent increase since February 2023. This latest investment will result in every Lidl employee in the region benefitting from an approximate 6 percent pay rise, equal to, on average, £1,300 additional for every employee per annum.

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “Navigating the changing face of retail against the backdrop of rising cost-of-living, climate crisis and the impact of global geo-political events has been no easy feat, which is why now more than ever it is vital for us to continue to prioritise our people – an investment we will never compromise on.

“We have a strong commitment to our customers to offer them the best value in the market and our people are key for us to deliver on that promise. We are proud to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees by investing an additional £3 million in pay rises impacting every employee in the business making Lidl the highest paying supermarket in Northern Ireland.”

Lidl Northern Ireland employs more than 1,300 people across its 41-strong store network and regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner.

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket is marking 25 years of growth in the region this year, with several new stores in the pipeline and a growing network of local suppliers.

Backed by its successful ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ proposition, Lidl Northern Ireland plans to open new stores this year at Boucher Road in Belfast, in Carryduff and in Cookstown where its journey began in 1999. Other stores planned include Bangor, Craigavon, Dungannon, Coleraine and Newcastle.

For the fourth year running, Lidl Northern Ireland has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2023. Lidl is the only retailer to receive the accreditation in the region. The Top Employer accreditation is a globally recognised and highly sought-after certification, held by international brands such as Heineken, Puma, and PepsiCo. It showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent HR policies and people practices.

For more information on the roles available and Lidl Northern Ireland, and to apply, visit https://jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk/.