Engineers Ireland Northern Region Brings Engineers Week 2024 to NI

Engineers Ireland Northern Region (EINR), is thrilled to announce its Engineers Week from 4th to 8th March 2024. Organised by the EINR committee, Engineers Week 2024 – with key sponsor Farrans Construction – promises to be an all-island celebration dedicated to inspiring Key Stage 1, 2, and 3 students in the exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

With a history dating back to 1835 and boasting over 25,000 members from all disciplines of engineering, Engineers Ireland is one of the oldest and largest professional bodies in Ireland. The expansion of Engineers Week into Northern Ireland, where Engineers Ireland has more than 1,000 members, underscores the organisation’s commitment to fostering a passion for STEAM from an early age.

In partnership with STEM Ambassadors NI, the EINR committee has curated a diverse program of events set to take place across various locations in Northern Ireland. These events include interactive activities such as The Big Bridge challenge, Getech Lego Education robotics, site visits to the new Belfast Transportation Hub and Shimna Integrated College Campus, and walking tours of the Shimna Flood Alleviation Scheme, among others. The week’s activities are designed to demonstrate that STEAM is accessible and inclusive to all children, regardless of background or ability.

Clare Morris, Civil Engineer and EINR committee member said: “We firmly believe that young people are key to shaping the future and that they all have huge potential to play their part. The events this week are just a snapshot of the commitment of institutions and the industry to invest in and encourage the development of young minds in our communities. By inspiring and empowering students of all ages through fun and immersive STEAM experiences, we aim to propel them towards successful careers that will positively impact our society.”

Jonny Kerr, Operations Director, Civils Division at Farrans said: “We are delighted to partner with Engineers Ireland Northern Region as they roll out Engineers Week to Northern Ireland for the first time this year. As a business we invest in the future generation of our industry and the calendar of events, which includes The Big Bridge, Scientific Sue and workshops with inspirational companies like Lego, aligns with our aspiration to encourage more young people to consider a career in this industry. We look forward to working with all of the partners, schools and pupils involved to deliver a really impactful and exciting learning initiative.”

Event locations for the week will include St. Mary’s College, Derry; the Belfast Transportation Hub; South West Further Education College, Dungannon; Innovation Factory, Belfast; and Shimna Integrated College & St. Mary’s PS, Newcastle, with additional events at St. Malachy’s High School, Castlewellan. These events are made possible through the support and collaboration of leading organisations in Northern Ireland, such as Farrans, Tetra Tech, Dawson Wam, Lagan Aviation Ltd, Translink, and many more.

With over 400 children expected to participate, Engineers Week 2024 aims not only to entertain and educate but also to inspire the engineers and scientists of tomorrow.