100 Northern Ireland pupils to get life-saving scan during Heart Month

A woman from Northern Ireland who lost her brother to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) has raised enough money to get 100 pupils screened for the invisible disease during Heart Month, in the hope of saving lives.

Amy Adair-McCourt, from Jordanstown, lost her brother, Nicky (Nick) Adair in March 2020, and since then she has been passionate about letting as many people across Northern Ireland as possible know about the hidden dangers of SADS.

The scans will take place during Heart Month, explained Amy, “Losing my brother to SADS has been devastating for everyone who loved him. He was thirty-eight when he died, he was married and had a 1-year-old daughter with another baby on the way. That type of loss is almost unimaginable.

“His death could have been prevented with a simple scan and I am so overjoyed to be providing that for these pupils during Heart Month. I’m determined to inform as many people as I can about the syndrome and about the simple, non-intrusive scan which can reveal whether someone is likely to be affected.”

Amy is on the board of governors at her brother’s former school, Belfast High.

Amy continued: “I wanted something positive to come out of our unimaginably sad loss, so my husband, Tom, and friend Catherine took on the Mourne 7/7s, and we raised over £9k. We are using some of that money to get 100 kids scanned at Nicky’s former school.”

Following Nicky’s death, Amy received support from a charity called Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), she explained: “The team at CRY have been amazing, they offer counselling and have a great sibling support group which has been such a comfort to me. Through the online group, I found out more about CRY and that they offer screenings to help address young sudden cardiac deaths.”

Cardiac Risk in the Young, which screens almost 30,000 people each year, helps to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, research, and supporting affected families.

“On 29th February, nearly four years after Nicky’s passing”, continued Amy. “100 sixth year pupils at Belfast High will undergo a screening of their hearts to check if they have any undetected abnormalities.”

“The screenings, which cost £60 per child, could potentially save lives and stop any further tragedy amongst young people and their families”, said Amy.

Charlotte Weir, Principal of Belfast High School, said: “Belfast High School is very pleased to host a team from Cardiac Risk in the Young who will be carrying out cardiac screening for 100 of our senior pupils. The school is able to provide this opportunity thanks to Amy, her husband and friend and in memory of Nick Adair, our former Head Boy, who sadly passed away from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.”

Amy concluded: “This is only the beginning and over the next number of years I hope to encourage schools across Northern Ireland to organise screenings for their pupils and help prevent more heartbreak and loss. If we save even one life, Nicky’s death won’t have been in vain.”

To help get more children scanned you can donate here, https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fornicky.