Jet2.com and Jet2holidays travel insurance rated 5 Star by Defaqto once again

For the fourth consecutive year, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ travel insurance product has been awarded the highest quality rating by Defaqto and rated 5 Star.

Used as a measure of the quality and comprehensiveness of cover, this 5 Star rating from Defaqto, an independent service that compares financial products, ranks Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ travel insurance as one of the highest quality policies on the market and offers customers an extensive range of features and benefits.

With the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator experiencing strong demand for their award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, their travel insurance product provides customers with robust protection against the unexpected in the run-up to and while on holiday.

As well as cancellation and medical cover, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ wide-ranging travel insurance product includes cover for over 200 pre-existing medical conditions at no extra cost. The policy is provided in partnership with AXA, bringing other benefits such as 24/7 emergency support when customers are on holiday.

To be awarded the maximum 5 Star rating, insurance products must meet with core criteria features as defined by Defaqto’s team of analysts who rate products and services based entirely on the level of cover and benefits they offer. Features are individually scored, with the product’s total then used to assign a one to five-star Defaqto rating, and only the most extensive of travel insurance policies are awarded the highest quality rating.

Giving customers assurance and peace of mind ahead of their well-deserved holidays, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 5 Star Defaqto rated travel insurance product includes the following:

Free cover for kids aged 0-17 years with every adult policy purchased [1]

Up to £10m emergency medical, £5,000 cancellation and £2,000 baggage cover.

Over 200 pre-existing medical conditions covered at no extra cost.

Access to 24/7 emergency support, in partnership with AXA.

Customers can ensure they are covered for all the above in just a few clicks by booking their travel insurance at the same time as booking a flight or holiday. Full details on the policy can be found at: https://www.jet2.com/flights/insurance and https://www.jet2holidays.com/insurance

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers have been flocking to book our award-winning flights and holidays, clearly showing that they are looking to secure their getaways with a reputable provider who they can rely on. Our travel insurance product provides extra peace of mind, on top of our award-winning customer service, and we are delighted it has been rated 5 Star once again by Defaqto. This maximum rating means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ travel insurance ranks among the most comprehensive policies on the market, giving customers reassurance on their well-deserved holidays.

“As travel insurance is not just for protection while on holiday, we would recommend that holidaymakers take out travel insurance as soon as they book a getaway, to ensure their whole trip is covered instantly from the time of booking. In just a few simple clicks, our travel insurance can be purchased at the same time of booking a Jet2.com flight or Jet2holiday, meaning customers can enjoy the run-up to their holiday in confidence.”

Terms and conditions apply.

[1] An additional premium may be required to cover any pre-existing medical conditions

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are regulated by the FCA as Appointed Representatives of ROCK Insurance Group, FCA number 300317.