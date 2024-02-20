Valor Hospitality unveils five-star Dunluce Lodge

Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue has announced it will open this autumn ahead of the 153rd Open Championship returning to Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2025.

Dunluce Lodge sits proudly on the edge of Royal Portrush’s fourth fairway and provides stunning views of the sea beyond. The £16.5 million property will employ more than 80 team members from the local area. It will also support the local economy by partnering with the finest producers of local materials and seasonal produce.

Dunluce Lodge will offer 35 luxury suites and offer its guests the opportunity to experience impeccable service as they relax amidst the stunning scenery. For larger groups, Dunluce Lodge has a beautiful private lodge, offering eight private suites, private dining, and a fireside lounge space for exclusive use.

The experience at Dunluce Lodge will be infused with a residential ambiance, warm Irish hospitality, and traditional charm. The Lodge’s restaurant and bar will overlook the golf course and ocean. Guests will have the opportunity to sip carefully selected craft beers, wines and whiskeys throughout the entire property, while taking in the breathtaking views.

Additionally, the Lodge will provide à la carte dining and tasting menus that can be enjoyed in the restaurant, wine room, or private dining spaces.

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and to the clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge promises to be a golfer’s paradise.

The property will include a small and intimate spa, including a fitness facility that will provide the perfect place to rejuvenate with a massage, steam treatment, or stretching session.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience guided and curated experiences to include, country sports, the Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills Distillery, and the many other unique experiences the Causeway Coast has to offer.

Dunluce Lodge will be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection. This partnership is also responsible for the five-star boutique hotel, Seaton House at the “Home of Golf” in St Andrews which is set to open later this year.

Seaton House, once known as the Scores Hotel, is poised to become a hallmark of Scottish hospitality. Rooted in the legacy of the Old Course, this Victorian townhouse is steeped in history, where tradition resonates in every detail of its architecture and décor.

The culinary offering at Seaton House will be led by Chef Roy Brett in his first new venture since the opening of his acclaimed Edinburgh restaurant, Ondine, in 2009.

Dunluce Lodge has also announced the appointment of Stephen Meldrum as its General Manager.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge said: “When Dunluce Lodge opens later this year it will set a new standard as the definitive five-star location on the Causeway Coast. Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club and facing the wild Atlantic Ocean, our location speaks for itself.

“From my very first conversations with Valor Hospitality Partners and the Links Collection, their vision for Dunluce Lodge has been very clear. They want to deliver an unrivalled, refined experience on the Causeway Coast that builds on Northern Ireland’s world-renowned reputation for sincere hospitality and deliver a resort that is intrinsically integrated with the local community.

“From employing ‘Hotelitarians’ from the local community, sourcing local materials and serving the finest seasonal produce from Northern Ireland’s abundant land and sea larder, Dunluce Lodge will set a new standard on the Causeway Coast and offer truly impeccable, genuine Irish hospitality.”

Euan McGlashan, Global Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Valor Hospitality Partners said: “It is a thrill to be working on this incredible project in such an area of outstanding natural beauty and on the edge of such an iconic golf course.

“Our wonderful owners have been intimately involved in all the design details, ensuring that their love of hospitality, golf, and Northern Ireland is projected into Dunluce Lodge which will stand proudly as the region’s only five-star hotel.”

Jonathan Harper, Managing Partner of the Links Collection said: “While Dunluce Lodge sits proudly beside Royal Portrush, it is also the perfect base for many other prestigious courses nearby. In addition to setting for the 153rd Open Championship, guests can also enjoy the nearby courses at Castlerock, Ballycastle, Portstewart, and Royal County Down.

“Guests looking beyond golf can enjoy wonderful weekend getaways or week-long breaks, taking in all the breathtaking natural beauty, history, and warmth that the Causeway Coast offers. Dunluce Lodge will be a sanctuary for those looking to unwind and relax away from the stresses of everyday life.

“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of this community. We are eagerly awaiting the chance to open our doors and host our friends and guests at Dunluce Lodge.”

For more information about the resort, including its latest job openings, visit www.dunluce-lodge.com.

For more information on Valor Hospitality Partners, their leadership team and global properties, visit valorhospitality.com.