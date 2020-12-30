UK Government Launch Gambling Review To Get Law Inline With Digital Generation

The British Government’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, has announced that a thorough and detailed review of the gambling laws across the UK will take place to make sure that all legislation matches the digital era.

Everything from marketing to online restrictions, and even sponsorship from betting companies will be reviewed, including the role that is played by the Gambling Commission.

The government is also calling for evidence in order for them to make a detailed examination on how the gambling landscape has altered over the last two decades.

Protecting Players

Protecting online betting sites players is top of their priorities, with stake and spend limits all to be analysed, along with any advertising and promotional deals that are offered by online operators.

According to the latest news on the Odds Manager website, the aim is to improve the way in which young adults are protected by the betting industry, and address the approach towards problem gamblers.

The data that is collected will then be used to make changes to the Gambling Act 2005, and add in any customer protection regulations to the heart of the rules, while also giving customers the chance to continue gambling safely and in an appropriate manner.

The British Government has since stated that they want to strike the balance with allowing people to still enjoy having a bet, with considering the safety of the correct framework when it comes to the protection of vulnerable customers and players.

The National Lottery

For a long time in the UK, the tradition for a 16th birthday has been to buy a ticket for the National Lottery draw.

However, as part of the Government review into the Gambling Laws, they have raised the minimum age to play the National Lottery from 16-years-old to 18-year-old.

Since the National Lottery started, it has constantly been involved and now holds a portfolio of gambling options, and there has been a recent shift into online entries and instant win games such as scratch cards.

Currently, the age is still 16 but the government hopes to have the necessary plans in place to restrict all the National Lottery products to the age of 18 by April 2021.

Other Government Plans

These latest changes come as part of a longer-term effort to protect customers from gambling-related harm, which has trended upwards over the last decade, particularly within those consumers who are aged 18 to 25.

Along with the change in the minimum age for the lottery, the government has already slashed the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals, as well as introducing tougher age and identification processes for online gambling firms.

The use of credit cards to deposit onto gambling sites has also been banned, and they have announced an expansion of the dedicated support that is available to problem gamblers through the NHS.

In October 2020, the Gambling Commission also brought in updated rules on the ability to run VIP schemes within the industry. They have since called for further evidence on how operators identify customers that are at risk of becoming addicted, and how they check that customers can afford the bets they are placing.

There is also an ongoing review into safer design for online gaming and slots, with child-like characters already banned from being used on some of the most popular titles that are available.

How Consumers Can Help

As we’ve already mentioned, the Government is appealing for evidence from all sides of the gambling industry, which as well as operators and providers, includes consumers who gamble.

To contribute, you just need to head to the UK government website, where you will be asked to give your opinion on a number of gambling related questions. These vary online protections, to sponsorship and even touch on land-based casinos as well as the online offerings.