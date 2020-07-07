Unacceptable Toll Revealed in Gambling Commission Data

Data released by the Gambling Commission shows the shocking toll the industry has taken on a significant number of UK people, with the sector told to improve protection for customers.

According to the research, which was released by the organisation in 2019, five per cent of people classed as problem gamblers have tried to commit suicide. GambleAware, which is a leading UK gambling charity, has also found problem gamblers were six times more likely to try to take their own life or to have suicidal thoughts.

Previous studies have estimated that there are more than 300,000 individuals in the UK who have a gambling problem, so this translates to an incredibly large number of people who have attempted to kill themselves because of issues associated with betting.

The study was based on data collected for the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey in 2007, with gambling having continued to grow in popularity in the years since that research was carried out. Responding to the data, the Gambling Commission said it was clear from the study that it is possible to see a connection between suicide and gambling.

“Whilst further research and more timely data collection is essential, we are taking further action now to protect people from the risk of gambling harm,” said the body’s chief executive Neil McArthur, who added priorities that were highlighted by the National Strategy to Reduce Gambling Harms need to be introduced as quickly as possible.

Even online, the Gambling Commission has made it very hard for operators to take advantage of their patrons. Every no deposit bonus in the UK comes with a warning and strict terms and conditions. But it seems as though there is still a lot of work to do in this area.

How big a problem does the UK have with gambling?

Gambling is one of the most popular pastimes in the UK. Betting is intrinsically linked with sport in the country, with advertisements for bookmakers dominating live broadcasts of games.

Many Premier League football clubs are also sponsored by betting companies and until quite recently the Football Association had its own association with a bookmaker, Ladbrokes.

Gambling Commission research has claimed almost £15 billion was spent on betting by Britons between October 2017 and September 2018.

Earlier this year, new research produced by survey company YouGov suggested there are many more people in the UK who have a gambling problem than initially thought.

The study found that as many as 2.7 per cent of the country’s population – around 1.4 million individuals – have a gambling problem, though some experts believe the true figure is more likely to be in the region of 0.7 per cent.

Responding to the study, an MP who leads a cross-party group examining gambling harm, Labour’s Carolyn Harris, said the data was “deeply concerning”.

“While the rate of 2.7 per cent could well be an overestimate, the health survey data seems to be a significant underestimate. This new data suggests that addiction levels are far higher than has been previously thought,” she said. “Policymakers, the regulator and gambling support services must take note of these important findings and ensure that the correct provision and regulation is in place to support gamblers in the UK.”

Impact of lockdown on UK gambling

It is believed the coronavirus crisis and its associated lockdown in the UK has led to an increase in gambling, despite the lack of live sports to bet on. Interest in online casinos is estimated to have hit a record high during lockdown, with activities such as online bingo seeing a spike in activity due to traditional bricks and mortar bingo halls being closed.

New guidelines were therefore given to gambling companies by the Gambling Commission in order to help protect their customers better. This move was just weeks after the Gambling Commission’s ban on using credit cards to make deposits into online casinos and bookmakers came into force. “We are monitoring online operators closely and if we see irresponsible behaviour we will step in immediately, suspending licences if we need to,” McArthur said.

With sport starting to resume – the Premier League got back to action last week – there are fears that gambling activity could rise with many people still stuck at home due to the lockdown.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group recently called for all advertising from betting and gambling companies to be banned from both television and the internet. The powerful group of influential MPs said: “This multi-million-pound industry has destroyed people’s lives. They have shown time and again that they will not effectively self-regulate. Urgent change is needed to stop this industry riding roughshod over people’s lives.”

But the Betting and Gaming Council pointed out that the majority of people are able to enjoy betting on sports and gambling at online casinos without ever suffering from addiction. The body’s spokesperson said: “Over 20 million adults enjoy gambling occasionally, whether that’s on the National Lottery, bingo, sports or gaming, including online, and the overwhelming majority of them do so safely.”

Arguments will continue to rage over the best way to regulate the gambling industry in the UK, but the number of people committing suicide over addiction shows something must be done.