What is CBD and Why are So Many People Consuming it in 2022?

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably heard of CBD but don’t know what it is. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis plants that have been shown to provide relief from a variety of medical conditions. In recent years, CBD has become increasingly popular as more and more people discover its benefits. Here we’ll take a look at what CBD is, how it works, and why so many people are consuming it in 2022.

What is CBD?

The best place to start when trying to understand why CBD is being consumed more and more is by understanding what it is. As mentioned above, CBD is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant, and unlike THC which is the most active compound, it doesn’t make you high when you consume it.

CBD has only now become quite popular, which is a bit surprising because the first documented use was all in the way in 2,737 BC, by Chinese Emperor Sheng Neng. However, the compound was only first isolated, into something as it is consumed today, in 1964 by Roger Adams. It was only in 2018 when the hemp plant with less than 0.03% THC was legalized for farming.

It Isn’t Intoxicating

One of the primary reasons why CBD has seen such an increase in popularity over the last few years, and why so many more people are consuming it today, is because it doesn’t have any intoxicating effects. Many people also claim that it doesn’t have any psychoactive effects, however, if that were the case then we wouldn’t experience the benefits that we do from it.

Why has this made CBB so popular? Because many people would love to receive the benefits THC provides, but they don’t want to get high. This is where CBD comes in; it offers the same health benefits as THC, but without the intoxicating effects. The main reason why it isn’t intoxicating is because of how it interacts with the CB1 receptors.

There are Many Ways to Consume it

Another reason why CBD is being consumed by more and more people is simply that there are many more ways to consume it than in the past. As it is with any industry or product; as the times change, the product and lifestyles change along with it. In the case of CBD, as well as cannabis, there has been a push towards a healthy lifestyle, which is why many healthy CBD consumption methods now exist. For example, you can consume CBD using a vape pen, with a tincture, as an edible, and even a dry herb vaporizer if you want to consume hemp flower. Not only have these options attracted more people, but it has also made CBD more accessible to people who wanted to consume it, but couldn’t.

It Has Many Health Benefits

All the reasons why CBD has become so popular in recent years, especially in 2022, are because it offers many different health benefits. People choose to consume CBD for many reasons; some people want a little aid when it comes to sleeping, and other people find that it helps them to relax.

As of right now, the research shows that CBD can help to improve your quality of sleep, as well as reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as treat chronic pain. More than this, there is also evidence to suggest that CBD could be effective at protecting against neurological disorders and easing complications from diabetes.

It Can Be Found Anywhere

Finally, the last reason on this list as to why people have been consuming more CBD than in the past is because, in 2022, it can practically be found anywhere. If you take a walk through a grocery store, you are bound to see products infused with CBD, such as sodas, chocolate, powders, and more.

More than this, every vape store has a wide variety of different flavored bottles of CBD vape juice, as well as a plethora of devices it can be used with. Because of this availability, the consumption of CBD is on the rise.