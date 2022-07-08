Top Forex Signals to Take Note of Right Now

Buy, Sell, or Hold? Which Way Can Forex Markets Go?

The financial markets are continually in a state of flux. This volatility reached elevated levels in 2022 owing to runaway inflation. The ‘Fear and Greed’ index serves as an important indicator of market behaviour, with ‘fear’ and ‘extreme fear’ representing selloffs in the markets. Market momentum is clearly bearish heading into Q2, 2022. The 125-day moving average figures are substantially higher than the current S&P 500 levels, indicating strongly bearish sentiment.

Stock price strength is significantly off its 52-week highs, and stock price breadth is markedly lower as a result of the state of the global economy. Perhaps one of the most important measures of projected market behaviour is the put/call options ratio. Put options are sell options while call options are buy options. High put/call ratios indicate that traders are selling more options than they are buying. The higher the figure, the less confidence there is in the market. This is why the fear index is so important for traders.

Put/Call Option Ratios as a Gauge for Trading

When the put/call ratio is below 1, more call options are being bought, and this bodes well for confidence in the market. This is evident with the SPX put/call ratio which has fluctuated wildly in recent years. For example, in April 2022, the put/call ratio for the SPX measured 2.12, but in late August 2018 this figure was less than 1. Bullish and bearish sentiment can certainly be appropriated from these important metrics. In much the same way, put/call ratios can be used as important indicators for trading in the forex market.

In forex trading, the put/call ratio is an important gauge for options trading. With FX, put options give traders the right, not the obligation, to sell a currency at a predetermined price in the future. A call option gives the trader the right, not the obligation to buy a currency at a predetermined price in the future. Forex traders tend to purchase when sentiment is bullish for a currency pair and they tend to sell when sentiment is bearish. This type of speculation drives FX trading activity.

There are many free forex signals available to market participants, courtesy of leading forex trading platforms. These signals are designed to keep traders in the loop vis-a-vis what actions to take regarding specific currency pairs. For example, the USD/ZAR currency pair may be trading at 1:16.45, with a buy signal at 1:16.50. Various types of orders are available including limit orders, market orders, and pending orders too. Most forex trading activity online takes place on MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platforms – considered the best in the industry.

With put/call options ratios, the total number of puts (bearish sentiment) is assessed against the total number of calls (bullish sentiment) for a specific currency. If one were trading the USD/EUR, USD/GBP, USD/ZAR currency pairs, bullish sentiment is indicated by more call options than put options. Conversely, a higher ratio (1+) indicates more put options and general negative sentiment regarding the currency being traded. 1 is the operative number for assessing market sentiment. Greater than 1 is bearish, and less than one is bullish.

Factors That Can Influence Forex Indicators

There are many macroeconomic variables that affect Forex trading activity, notably economic indicators which give rise to forex signals on trading platforms:

Interest-rate movements – higher interest rates tend to bode well for demand of the currency. Increased interest rates reflect a higher yield on investments. Market participants tend to sell their currencies in favour of the currency with a higher interest rate yield. This leads to increased demand and a stronger currency.

– higher interest rates tend to bode well for demand of the currency. Increased interest rates reflect a higher yield on investments. Market participants tend to sell their currencies in favour of the currency with a higher interest rate yield. This leads to increased demand and a stronger currency. Inflation rates – inflation erodes the purchasing power of a currency. Stabilisation policies aimed at curbing inflation rates can strengthen currencies.

– inflation erodes the purchasing power of a currency. Stabilisation policies aimed at curbing inflation rates can strengthen currencies. Economic indicators – in the US, manufacturing growth as indicated by the ISM manufacturing PMI index can impact the USD in a big way. When the PMI index is increasing, this bodes well for the currency and is a bullish signal. When it is decreasing, it has a bearish effect.

Demand for government debt – government bonds are basically IOUs issued by a country. In the United States, Treasury bonds are backed by the Federal Reserve Bank. Governments borrow money from the public for financing economic activity. By taking money out of circulation and paying interest on that money, inflationary concerns can be ameliorated. When high interest is paid on borrowed money, this tends to cause excess demand for currency. If the interest rate of a bond rises, the price of the bond falls, and if the interest rate falls, the price of the bond rises. In short, rising yields are bullish for the USD and falling yields are bearish for the US