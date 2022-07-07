Alona Shevtsova: IBOX BANK and LEO PSP join US-Ukraine Business Council

First of all, the main goal of USUBC is to develop comprehensive productive communication between the governments and businesses of both countries.

The LEO International Payment System and the IBOX BANK transaction bank have become new members of the US-Ukraine Business Council, i.e., one of the oldest non-governmental organizations of economic cooperation that was founded in 1995 between Ukraine and the USA.

The US-Ukraine Business Council acts not only as a mediator between American investors and Ukrainian businesses but also as an economic and political consulting party in relations between the governments of Ukraine and the USA.

“The US-Ukraine Business Council is an authoritative organization that develops American investments in Ukraine. By becoming one of the representatives of the financial market in the structure of USUBC, we managed to demonstrate all the prospects of the Ukrainian financial industry once again in the field of banks and non-banking financial institutions,” said the CEO of LEO IPS and shareholder of IBOX BANK Alona Shevtsova.

The main goal of USUBC is to develop comprehensive productive communication between the governments and businesses of both countries, thus helping to develop investment and trade relations.

We would like to remind the audience that in March 2021, the LEO International Payment System was included in the list of important payment systems in Ukraine by the National Bank of Ukraine. In addition, by the end of 9 months of 2021, it increased the number of transactions by 147%.

Just a few months ago, the National Bank of Ukraine approved a new version of the charter of IBOX BANK in connection with an increase in the authorized capital to UAH 741 million.

IBOX BANK has been operating in the Ukrainian financial market since 1993, and by the end of 2021, the NBU named IBOX BANK one of the most profitable banks in Ukraine.

Over the past year, the loan and investment portfolio showed an increase of 67% while the balance sheet capital increased by 136%. It turns out that all financial indicators increased by 378% at the end of last year in comparison with 2020.