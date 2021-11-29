Vincent’s opens on Armagh’s Scotch Street

Co Armagh Environmental Ambassador Emer Rafferty joined St Vincent de Paul Regional President for the North Region, Mary Waide; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Glenn Barr; Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, Primate of all Ireland; and Revd Canon Malcolm Kingston, to officially open a new Vincent’s on Armagh’s Scotch Street.

Students from City of Armagh High School and St Catherine’s College added to the atmosphere and excitement of the opening by providing festive entertainment and shoppers queued along the street ahead of the doors opening.

The shop has an extensive range of ladieswear, footwear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories and occupies a prime location in the heart of the cathedral city.

Mary Waide, SVP North Region Regional President, said: “Our new Vincent’s Armagh really has the wow factor! I have no doubt that the range of clothes on display and the choice of giftware and homeware are sure to be a hit with price conscious shoppers who are passionate about sustainability. I would like to congratulate the staff and volunteers on their dedication in getting the shop ready for trading in time for the festive season and would wish them every success as they serve the local community.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members in Northern Ireland work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Every year SVP spends approximately £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland. Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP in Armagh, becoming a volunteer in Vincent’s Armagh or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email [email protected] or telephone 028 9035 1561.