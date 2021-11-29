It’s snow joke! Jet2.com launches half price ski carriage promotion

Jet2.com has launched a half price ski carriage promotion, as skiers and snowboarders race to grab a ‘piste’ of the action after missing out last winter.

After marking the return of popular ski flights to some of Europe’s best and most popular ski destinations in Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy and the Pyrenees this winter with its largest ever choice of ski flights and routes, Jet2.com has experienced strong demand from snow sports enthusiasts clamouring to hit the slopes again – with bookings up on Winter 19. Those skiers and snowboarders looking to make up for missing out last year, can now hit the snow and enjoy this unmissable offer.

There is ‘snow’ way that snow sports fans will want to miss out, as the leading leisure airline is offering 22kg of ski carriage for half price to all eight of its ski destinations on sale for new bookings made between now and 6th December, and for departures between December 2021 and April 2022. This means they can save a huge £30 on ski carriage (normally £60 return) and get out to the slopes for the very best value.

Booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com means customers get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

