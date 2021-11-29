Enchanted Winter Gardens dazzles visitors on Opening Weekend

This weekend marked the start of the festive season as the Enchanted Winter Gardens, Northern Ireland’s most popular Christmas experience, dazzled visitors with an array of festive illuminated outdoor attractions that captures the magic of Christmas.

The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the majestic magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim. The breath-taking Wave Swinger and the magical fairground Carousel has also made a welcome return.

Enchanted Winter Gardens

The Festive Fayre is a feast of scrumptious food and drink where a host of artisan food stalls will serve up delicious, tasty festive treats from gooey toasted marshmallows to s’mores and hot chocolate to complete your Enchanted Winter Garden walk under the stars.

The Enchanted Winter Garden will run until Tuesday 21st December 2021. Booking is via www.enchantedwintergarden.com.