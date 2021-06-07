Ulster Folk Museum reopens June 12

National Museum NI’s Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra, is set to reopen to visitors on June 12, in line with government advice and public health guidelines.

As it reopens, the museum has carried out further COVID-19 risk assessments and has put has a number of safety measures in place. All National Museums NI’s sites have been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard mark, certifying that it adheres to the respective Government and public health guidance.

Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra

Susan Starrett, Visitor Services Manager at the Ulster Folk Museum, said: “Our team at Ulster Folk Museum are genuinely excited about opening the doors again. We will be taking every precaution to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable experience with us and are really looking forward to welcoming our visitors back.”

Ulster Folk Museum allows visitors to journey back in time to rediscover Ulster as it was over a century ago. Visitors can explore rolling hills of countryside and a bustling town filled with authentic period buildings. The museum offers daily demonstrations of traditional crafts, from basket weaving to printing and costumed guides that bring it all to life through vibrant storytelling.

Visitors to Ulster Folk Museum are asked to pre-book time slots online to visit. Ulster Museum, Ulster Transport Museum and Ulster American Folk Park have already opened their doors. For opening times, pre-booking and further details visit nmni.com.