EmTech Europe to host first in-person business conference in Belfast since pandemic

EmTech Europe, one of the world’s most prestigious technology conferences, is to be the first in-person business conference to happen across the UK and Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

Held in Titanic Belfast, EmTech Europe will host 100 guests on 1 and 2 July while also being streamed online to a guest audience of tech leaders from across Europe.

Conference organisers Aisling Events have teamed up with Titanic Belfast to hold the conference in one of the city’s great landmarks.

A convergence of technology, business and culture, EmTech Europe will bring together the most brilliant minds the continent has to offer to examine cutting-edge technologies in areas including Artificial Intelligence, Biomedicine, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Inclusion, and Global-Scale technology.

EmTech Europe

EmTech Europe organisers have stressed that the two-day event will be safety led with all health and safety mitigations and risk assessments in place, in line with government guidance and Titanic Belfast’s stringent COVID policies.

Siobhan Lynch, Director of Operations at Titanic Belfast said: “We were delighted to successfully reopen our visitor attraction last week with our Covid safety measures and Customer Confidence Charter in place. We will apply the same level of care and attention to our conference and banqueting offering as we begin to rebuild this part of our business and are delighted to welcome the EmTech Europe conference in July ensuring a world class, safe and memorable experience for our conference guests.”

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, Director of Aisling Events said: “It is fantastic to see EmTech Europe as the first in-person live event in Belfast and indeed across these islands. As our city begins to open up again, it is exciting to see events such as conferences return. We look forward to welcoming back audiences and to enjoying those real-life connections that are important to events like EmTech Europe.”

“This would not be possible without Titanic Belfast and we thank all those who will be playing their part in ensuring EmTech Europe is the first successful conference to happen in as safe an environment as possible.”

“This opportunity has not happened overnight, and an enormous amount of work has gone in to ensure that the health and safety of all attendees is our main priority. We will be consistently monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the lead up to the conference in early July and will ensure all appropriate measures are in place so all involved are safe and comfortable at the event.”

“EmTech Europe is a huge chance for Belfast to showcase its status as one of Europe’s thriving tech cities. With world-class speakers lined-up including the Co-Founders of BioNTech and Moderna, the conference will be looking outwardly at how technology will assist and bolster our recovery post-pandemic. Being able to host the conference in-person is yet another example of our city grasping an opportunity to step forward in a new, post-pandemic world.”

EmTech Europe is supported by Belfast City Council and Invest NI and will take place in July 2021 before returning to Belfast in 2022 and 2023.