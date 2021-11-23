Tumble Circus Launches Winter Programme

The award-winning circus company Tumble Circus will make its return to Belfast’s Writers’ Square this Christmas.

The team at Tumble Circus are back and better than ever with their exciting Winter Circus extravaganza.

Now in its fifth year, the event organisers said fans can expect this year’s show “to return louder and prouder than ever before”.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “Belfast City Council is delighted to support Tumble Circus to produce this family friendly event. Tina and Ken are such talented, brave artists – and their shows are magical, memorable mayhem!”

“Come on in to Belfast to enjoy Tumble Circus and the rest of our seasonal programme of events in the city – you can be sure of a warm welcome and plenty of festive fun.”

Running from December 17 to January 3 Tina Segner of Tumble Circus said: “We are delighted to be back and we’ve got an amazing show lined up this year in our fully heated Tumble Circus big top tent.

“This is a show that has something for everyone.

“Tumble Circus combines circus skills with comedy, theatre and social commentary to make people laugh, react, and act.”

The Tumble Circus Winter Circus show is a high skill, all human and all thrill performance featuring death defying aerialists and mind bending jugglers creating fun for all the family.

“The Winter Circus shows will be spectacular with an inspiring modern soundtrack” said Ken Fanning of Tumble Circus, adding: “visitors to the big top can expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour of hammer smashing Belfast inspired circus.

“From international circus artists to well-known comedy characters both young and old audiences will be able to enjoy the show whilst expecting big laughs and some mighty craic.”

Tickets are limited this year so it’s advised to book early to experience the world-class acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and the unique humour that has made Tumble Circus an international award-winning modern circus company.

Winter Circus is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Destination CQ BID

Tickets are £9-£14 + booking fee and available from wegottickets.com/JossersBigTop, or for more information go to tumblecircus.com. Family tickets are also available and group bookings (10+) can be booked by emailing [email protected].

Tumble Circus presents the Winter Circus – dates

17 December 2021 to 03 January 2022

Friday 17th Dec 6pm (preview)

Saturday 18th Dec 2pm & 5pm

Sunday 19th Dec 2pm & 5pm

Tuesday 21st Dec 5pm (Relaxed show)

Wednesday 22nd Dec 6pm

Thursday 23rd Dec 3pm & 6pm

Friday 24th Dec 2pm

Sunday 26th Dec 3pm

Monday 27th Dec 2pm & 5pm

Tuesday 28th Dec. 2pm & 5pm

Wednesday 29th Dec 2pm & 5pm

Thursday 30th Dec 2pm & 5pm

Friday 31st Dec 2pm & 5pm

Saturday 1st Jan 2pm & 5pm

Sunday 2nd Dec 2pm & 5pm

Monday 3rd Jan 2pm & 5pm

Prices

Preview all tickets £9*

Full Price £14*

Children (12 and under): £9*

Family of four: £40*

Relaxed show: £9*

*excluding booking fee

Children 2 and under go free