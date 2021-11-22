Social Media: Use or Harm?

There are nowadays numerous debates concerning social media and networks in people’s lives. And individuals have divided into two teams: while the ones argue that spending time on the Internet is extremely beneficial, others see nothing except for harm. So, what are the main benefits and pitfalls of the online world? Let’s discuss both arguments!

Which Points Can Be Considered Fully Positive?

The appearance of the Internet and the significant development of technologies has brought incredible changes to the world. And there are undeniably multiple positive sides that this fact now gives to users. First and foremost, social media give us access to numerous resources, which assist in getting the most recent information concerning happening in the world. Moreover, many people use social media as an additional source of education since nowadays it is possible to find tons of useful courses, seminars, and books, which are accessible absolutely for free.

In addition, a lot of individuals have already made social media a source of a stable income – there are multiple professions, which imply being involved in this sphere. During recent years, social networks have become a perfect platform for advertisement and sales since a great number of users now prefer to go shopping online without the necessity to leave home.

Also, don’t forget about entertainment – with the help of social media you can have a lot of fun and learn more about the ways how to spend leisure. For instance, it is already known to be a myth that casino gaming is something bad and restricted. Many people enjoy playing online live casino UK and such time-spending is a perfect way to relax after a busy working day.

And What Is the Opposite?

However, there is a dark side of social networks. Unfortunately, after going deeper to the online world, people sometimes forget about their real lives. Of course, it is easier to stay in front of your screen flipping through funny pictures or chatting with a friend. However, the availability of social networks removes us from the usual live communication, going to the cinema or walking outside.

The useless reading of senseless articles or playing some games absorbs us completely, and time passes imperceptibly. In addition, life on social networks and media is exponentially positive, and no one talks about bad things to a large audience. Watching bloggers and celebrities, a person can begin to get depressed, thinking that their life is entirely different. And this is the main mistake since instead of developing, an individual feels upset and insignificant.

Should You Avoid Social Media and Networks?

What conclusion can be drawn from this? Everything is good when there are limits. Of course, life without social networks is impossible to imagine. However, don’t forget about the usual joys outside your smartphone. Call a friend and go for a walk with him. Go to a movie or café. Visit your family. And do not forget that we manage technologies and not vice versa!