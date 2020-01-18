Treat yourself to a Short Break in Northern Ireland this month

Locally we boast a wonderful collection of places to stay for a Short Break in Northern Ireland including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Break to the country at Lisnabra Farm, Ballymoney from £75

Enjoy a winter break to the countryside with this latest offer. Treat yourself to a relaxing break in a free house without any disturbance which includes four double/king sized beds for eight people to sleep. This rural property is located close to many tourist attractions including the Giants Causeway, the Dark Hedges and many local golf courses. To book call 07934377697. Offer available until 31st January.

The winter supplement, one night stay at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast from £60 per person sharing

An overnight stay in the Stormont Hotel with dinner and glass of wine in La Scala Bistro followed by full Irish breakfast in the morning. The perfect short break in a luxurious and cosy setting. This offer includes overnight luxurious accommodation, one course evening meal in La Scala Bistro plus a glass of red or white wine, full Irish breakfast, complimentary customer car parking and Hastings Hotels duck. To book call 028 9065 1066. Offer available Sunday to Friday until 31st March.

Relax and wind down at 17 Arthur Street, Hillsborough from £155 per unit

Enjoy two nights or more in the historic village of Hillsborough at a discounted rate. Bookings for two nights or more can avail of 10% discount on the normal price and a free bottle of Prosecco on arrival. To book call 07802541779 or email [email protected] quoting the promotional code “Prosecco” (subject to availability). Offer available until 31st March.