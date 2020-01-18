Here are ten exciting things to do in Northern Ireland week of Jan 27 2020

Molson Coors Race Meeting Lisburn, 28 January. See January out in style at their first fixture of 202. Enjoy top quality National Hunt Racing with the very best of Jockeys, Trainers and Horses on display. Plus with Free Admission courtesy of sponsors, it really is a day not to be missed Molson-Coors-Race-Meeting

Star Tracker Evenings Armagh, 28 January. Join Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for an evening of Star Tracking. Enjoy a Digital Theatre show chosen by their Director Professor Michael Burton and weather permitting be fascinated by the views of the Night Sky through their 12 inch telescope. They will also have an astronomy talk at 7pm and fulldome show at 8pm. star-tracker-star-gazing-evening

TRAD Belfast, 31 January – 1 February. Critically acclaimed, sell out hit TRAD from LIVIN’ DRED Theatre Company comes to Lyric Theatre Studio, Belfast on 31st January and 1st February 2020. TRAD is a poignant, absurd and hilarious tale of a 100-year-old Irishman… and his father. TRAD is a story of rural Ireland and its communities, of rural pride and the often complex relationships between father and son. RAD

SimplyE Exhibition Armagh, 2 – 31 January. Craftswirl @ Armagh Visitor Information Centre are delighted to showcase a beautiful exhibition by SimplyE for their January exhibition. SimplyE is a maker, designer and a weaver of bespoke leather and weave products for use within the home and fashion industry which are all individually hand woven from her design studio in County Armagh. SimplyE–Exhibition

Belfast Gin School Belfast, 25 January – 28 March. Through experiential learning, with master distiller, Ian, you will have the opportunity to see gin being distilled, learn about flavour combinations and make your own. Each participant will receive a goodie bag containing their own miniature bottle of gin to serve with their tonic of choice at home. A great afternoon with gin and cupcakes, what’s not to love? Belfast–Gin

Lost Childhood Exhibition Derry~Londonderry, 2 December 2019 – 31 January 2020. This December, take a trip to the award-winning Museum of Free Derry to see one of their most poignant and affective exhibitions yet, ‘Lost Childhood Exhibition’. Lost–Childhood–Exhibition

Paranormal Investigation Belfast, 18 January – 31 March. On this four hour investigation you will be taken to the most active areas in the Gaol and will be given the chance to use equipment as used by experts while conducting your very own ghost hunt. The areas you will visit will include the reception, the condemned man’s cell, execution chamber, the tunnel and the flogging room. Paranormal–Investigation

Walled City 400 Derry~Londonderry, 18 February 2019 to 31 March 2020. Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the completion of the Derry Walls. Built from 1613-1619, the Walls are the largest ancient monument in Northern Ireland, the only remaining Walled City in Ireland and one of the finest examples of Walled Cities in Europe. Walled–City–400

Life Cycle by Lorna Smyth Enniskillen, 2 December 2019 – 18 April 2020. This showcase of new works, curated by renowned artist Lorna Smyth, encompasses the four seasons in one year. Lorna’s art emphasises the world around us, highlights her love of nature and captures a sense of belonging regardless of the place name.

Philanthropy Past and Present, Tour of Clifton House Belfast, 10 January – 28 February. Clifton House is an impressive Georgian building, set in tranquil landscaped gardens in the heart of Belfast. Opened in 1774 by Belfast Charitable Society, the building was used as a nursing home and hospital for older people, now transformed into a unique event venue and visitor attraction. The January and February tours explore the city’s oldest working building, set up by philanthropic merchants as the Belfast Poor House. Hear stories of its work and those who sought refuge in its walls. Philanthropy–Past–and-Present–Tour