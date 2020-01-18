Grant Thornton’s Neal Taylor comments on the Construction Output Statistics

Commenting on the Construction Output Statistics, Neal Taylor, Audit Partner at leading business advisory firm Grant Thornton in Belfast, said: “Construction output rose by 3.9% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous three months, thanks in a large part to a 10.1% rise in repair and maintenance jobs, while infrastructure output also rose by 19.3%.

“The most positive factor was that the rise in infrastructure spending brought it to a new record level, eclipsing the previous heights of 2009.

“Looking ahead, the return of the Stormont Executive, and the additional funding promised by the UK government, has also presented a much more optimistic picture for the industry moving forward.

“Key infrastructure projects such as the York Street Interchange and upgrades to the A5 and A6 roads, and the Belfast Transport Hub are now firmly back on the agenda after years without progress.

“The most recent outlook by RICS on house sales meanwhile suggested surveyors remain upbeat with increased activity anticipated throughout 2020 which is good news for house builders.”