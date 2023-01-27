The Best Ottoman Beds Under £400 in 2023

Ottoman beds are an excellent space-saving solution for bedrooms because they provide extra hidden storage space underneath the mattress.

An ottoman bed has a hinged lid at the foot of the bed, which lifts via two or more gas struts to reveal a storage area beneath the bed. You can use this storage space for bedding, shoes, handbags, or other items

The lid of an ottoman bed is designed to stay open when lifted, allowing easy access to the storage area without fear of slamming shut.

The downside to ottoman beds is they are more expensive than divan bases, but you can get some decent models for under £400 if you shop around.

This article has done the hard work for you.

The best ottomans under £400

Here are our favourite ottomans under £400 (for a double) in 2023:

Urban Beds Felix

Pictured: Felix 4FT 6 Double Ottoman Bed – Grey. Available from Bedstar.

Price: £289 (double).

Storage height: 32cm.

Available in grey, black, or beige, the Urban Beds Felix has an end-opening ottoman with a fabric base to stop dust from getting inside. The padded headboard is super-comfortable to sit up against, and the low footboard makes it easy to jump into bed.

Milan Bed Company Ottoman



Pictured: Milan Bed Company End Lift 4FT 6 Double Leather Ottoman Bed Frame – Black. Available from Bedstar.

Price: £299 (double).

Storage height: 30cm.

The Milan Bed Company Ottoman is ideal if you love leather beds. It is offered in black or grey faux leather, with an end-lift ottoman with a fabric base, a low footboard, and a lovely padded headboard that’s easy to wipe clean.

Birlea Berlin

Pictured: Birlea Berlin 4FT 6 Double Fabric Ottoman Bed – Crushed Velvet Steel. Available from Bedstar.

Price: £329 to £339 (depending on the fabric).

Storage height: 24cm.

The Birlea Berlin sits lower than the average ottoman bed for lazy living and comes in brown leather, grey fabric and crushed steel velvet. It has a protective base sheet with a reinforced frame that can take a load of up to 200kg in double size.

Giltedge Beds Half Opening Ottoman Base

Price: £359 (double).

Storage height: 25cm.

The Giltedge Beds Half Opening Ottoman has a unique end-opening ottoman that only covers half of the bed – useful for rooms with low ceilings like attic conversions. It is offered in over 50 fabrics, including velvets and teddy fabrics.



Pictured: Giltedge Beds Half Opening 4FT 6 Double Ottoman Base. Available from Bedstar.

Julian Bowen Shoreditch Ottoman Bed

Price: £359.

Storage height: 30cm.

If you love the luxurious texture of velvet, the Julian Bowen Shoreditch Ottoman Bed is for you. It has beautiful button detailing and a sprung slatted base to enhance comfort, and it looks and feels like a bed that costs three times more.



Pictured: Julian Bowen Shoreditch 4FT 6 Double Ottoman Bed. Available from Bedstar.

Birlea Stratus

Pictured: Birlea Stratus 4FT 6 Double Ottoman Bed. Available from Bedstar.

Price: £385.

Storage height: 23cm.

The Birlea Stratus is a beautiful sleigh bed with a side-lift ottoman base. The sleek, minimalist design is perfect for modern and eclectic bedrooms, with the low bed height helping make small bedrooms appear larger.

Millan Bed Company Hollywood

Pictured: Milan Bed Company Hollywood 4FT 6 Double Leather Bed Frame – White. Available from Bedstar.

Price: £399.

Storage height: 30cm.

We end our list of the best ottomans under £400 with the Millan Bed Company Hollywood, a luxurious end-lift ottoman with unique diamante and quilted detailing. Available in black or white leather, this is an excellent option for chic bedrooms.

What to look for in an ottoman bed

Now you have a list of ottomans to check out, here are a few essential things to look for in your new bed frame:

Storage depth determines the depth of the items you can store in the base before obstructing the platform when it closes.

End-lift or side-lift – end and side-lift ottomans can be a personal preference, or your decision might be based on your bedroom layout.

Weight limit – look for a weight limit of at least 200kg so that the combined weight of two people, a mattress, and bedding are no problem.

Type of base – ottomans have a slatted or sprung slatted base. Solid slats make the mattress do all the work, while spring slats increase bounce.

If you enjoyed this article, read our article on divan beds vs ottoman beds.