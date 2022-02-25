Slow Food Causeway Events Happening This March 

The Causeway Coast and Glens is Northern Ireland’s first accredited Slow Food destination, Taste Causeway, the collaborative network of local food and drink businesses was awarded the accolade by the global Slow Food Movement following a rigorous assessment process.

To launch and celebrate this prestigious award Taste Causeway is running a six month programme of events, dining experiences, tours and special menus.

With only one month left to go of Slow Food Causeway Events, the calendar is filled with a mixture of some familiar Slow Food favourites and new events.

Originally founded in Italy during the 1980s to combine the regional traditions with the slow pace of life. Since then, the Slow Food movement has evolved worldwide and hopes to preserve the ‘unique culinary heritage’ of NI.

Taste Causeway is an accredited Slow Food destination, one of only a handful of destinations in Ireland to be awarded the accolade by the global Slow Food Movement.

Slow Food Causeway celebrates the unique food and drink culture of the Causeway Coast.

Here are some Slow Food Causeway Events happening in March:

The Spirit of the Bann Tour with Causeway Coast Foodie Tours

Saturday 5th March, Thursday 17th March and Saturday 26th March, 2:30pm to 4:30pm

The award-winning Causeway Coast Foodie Tours are back this Spring with their very special ‘The Spirit of the Bann’ river whiskey tasting experience along the picturesque river.

‘The Spirit of the Bann’ along with White River Charters are hosting an afternoon full of exquisite whiskey flavours accompanied by an array of tasty award-winning local Slow Food produce.

Where better to celebrate our unique Slow Food food and drink heritage than via a journey on the River Bann alongside the beautiful site of Mountsandel, Coleraine.

For more information click here.

Apple, Blackberry and Cinnamon Chutney Making Class

Saturday 5th and Saturday 12th March from 11:30am to 1pm

Learn how to make your own apple, blackberry and cinnamon chutney with Amanda Hanna from Jam at the Doorstep in her farmhouse kitchen.

You will also get the opportunity to try some of the farm shop’s produce throughout the class e.g. drinking long meadow apple juice, having a cheese board using cheeses from the shop, sampling other chutneys that Amanda produces and finishing up with tea/coffee, cake/biscuits from the shop and Amanda’s own sticky toffee pudding and Morelli’s ice cream to finish. There will be time to have a browse around the farm shop and buy some local produce to take home with you.

For more information click here.

Bread and Butter Pudding Class

Saturday 19th March, 11:30am to 1pm

Learn how to make your own bread and butter pudding with Amanda Hanna from Jam at the Doorstep in her farmhouse kitchen.

You will also get the opportunity to try some of the farm shop’s produce throughout the class e.g. drinking long meadow apple juice, having a cheese board using cheeses from the shop, sampling other chutneys that Amanda produces and finishing up with tea/coffee, cake/biscuits from the shop and Amanda’s own sticky toffee pudding and Morelli’s ice cream to finish. There will be time to have a browse around the farm shop and buy some local produce to take home with you.

For more information click here.

Fermentation at Broughgammon

Sunday 27th March, 11am-1pm

Interested in the art of fermentation?

Studies have shown that regularly eating fermented foods can promote healthy digestion, better mood, stronger immunity.

So why not come along to Broughgammon Farm where guests will learn the basics of fermentation and put theory into practice making a variety of fermented foods including fermented pickles, kimchi and kombucha.

For more information click here.

Slow Food Coast & Country Tour with Causeway Coast Foodie Tours |SOLD OUT|

Saturday 12th March, 9:30am to 4pm

Come along to the second instalment of the Slow Food Tour to celebrate the very best of our award winning Slow Food and Drink producers.

Visit, learn and taste your way around the Causeway Coast on a luxury coach, led by Wendy Gallagher of Causeway Coast Foodie Tours.

The afternoon includes a delicious Slow Food lunch paired with local drinks.

This event is now sold out, but there are always more events available on our website: slowfood.tastecauseway.com

Slow Food Showcase at Benone Complex

Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th March

Let’s put Slow Food Causeway firmly on the map as a fantastic Slow Food Foodie destination.

From market stalls to tasting demos, there will be something for everyone to enjoy including a Taste Causeway showcase and special performances from Paula McIntryre.

Celebrate the Great Outdoors at Benone Tourist Complex with live music, NNCG Market, street food, picnic area, wild cooking, children’s activities as well as some activities on the beach.

For more information click here.

Slow Cocoa

Wednesday 30th March at 7pm

Slow Food NI Director, Taste Causeway Ambassador and TV Chef Paula McIntyre will join The Chocolate Manor’s Chief Chocolatier, Geri Martin, to take guests through an exciting journey of savoury and sweet dishes, paired with the Causeway’s finest gin and whiskey.

Guests will be introduced to Basalt Gin, the Causeway’s newest distillery, and founders James Richardson and Martha Gabe will be on hand to describe their unique distilling process.

Paula will introduce guests to Slow Food, through a selection of tantalising canapes and small plates, some of which will incorporate the indulgent single-origin chocolates available at The Chocolate Manor, and paired with either the Basalt Gin or Bushmills Whiskey

Guests will then explore the 5 steps to tasting chocolate, guided by chocolatier Geri, by savouring 10 sustainably sourced chocolates from across the globe, before sampling a selection of specially created gin and whiskey truffles and treats, handcrafted by The Chocolate Manor team in Castlerock.

For more information click here.

Mussenden Temple Exclusive Dining Experience | SOLD OUT |

Thursday 17th March, 7pm to 10:30pm

On arrival at Lions Gate, you will be warmly welcomed and guided towards your short walk under the stars through the Downhill Demesne to the steps of Mussenden Temple, where your evening experience awaits.

As the temple doors open to the sound of the sea below, you are warmly welcomed by Claire from Mussenden Sea Salt and this iconic and incredible building, unspoilt by modern features, offering you an atmospheric and authentic dining experience.

The menu for the evening features local food producers, local Chef and embraces and offers a truly magical dining setting.

Music by Bri- Irish & Scottish traditional music.

This event is now sold out, but there are always more events available on our website: slowfood.tastecauseway.com

Mussenden Unwind

Sunday 20th March, 4pm to 8:30pm

In celebration of the Spring equinox, Claire from Mussenden Sea Salt has teamed up with Clare McQuillan from Feasting on Weeds to bring you an evening of wild cooking, foraging and feasting on the beach.

Sit back and relax to the rhythmic sound of the waves, feel the sand between your feet and watch the sun setting. There really is nothing quite like the feeling that the world has stopped for a moment as the luxury dining area embraces the elements, giving you a touch to outside dining. This evening will be the perfect opportunity to unwind in the elements after a busy week.

For more information click here.

Slow Food Paella Cookery Class – Ocho Tapas

Saturday 5th March, 1pm

Embrace your inner Latina with an evening of paella making and sangria drinking at the award-winning Ocho Tapas Bistro in the heart of popular seaside resort, Portrush.

Start your evening with a glass of Cava, breadboard and dips, learn how to cook paella and sangria then sit back and enjoy what you’ve made.

For more information click here.

Rathlin Adventure with Ursa Minor | SOLD OUT |

Saturday 26th March, 10am to 5pm

Come with Ursa Minor Bakehouse to Northern Ireland’s northernmost point.

Travel to the majestic Rathlin island on the morning ferry where you will get up close and personal with the vast sealife.

Once you disembark, you will be treated to a spread of delicious croissants with tea and coffee in the beautiful Manor House.

After you dine, you’ll get your boots on for a walk to the east of the island to the stunning East Lighthouse to hear about the upcoming community project.

Then, on the journey back to the Manor House, you will have the opportunity to look for seals and dander along the embracing the refreshing breeze of the shore.

Upon your return, the expert team of bakers from Ursa Minor Bakehouse will treat you to an unique afternoon tea filled with warming soup, sourdough sandwiches and a selection of fresh cakes and pastries.

This event is now sold out, but there are always more events available on our website: slowfood.tastecauseway.com

Crimfeis; Foraging at White Park Bay

Saturday 5th March, 2pm to 5pm

Ciara (Ursa Minor) and Clare (Feasting on weeds) are back for another foraging walk, this time at beautiful White Park Bay. Come with them as they explore the wonderful variety of spring plants and their culinary uses, as well as sampling a few. They’ll talk about this ancient and special place, where our early ancestors would have been doing their own foraging! They’ll then find a cosy spot to enjoy some food, prepared in situ using the plants they’ve found and the season’s most beloved wild plant-Wild Garlic, honouring the ancient tradition of Crimfeis.

They have kindly been given permission by the National Trust and will highlight the importance of safe and responsible foraging as well as necessity to protect species rich places like White Park Bay.

For more information click here.

Ursa Minor Sourdough Class

Sunday 6th March, 9am to 5pm

Come and bake with Ursa Minor for the day and learn how to make your own loaves at home!

This class covers 3 different types of bread, using both sourdough culture and yeast. You will be guided through the process from scratch, learning tips and tricks along the way.

With expert tutelage from Dara, Ursa Minor’s Head Baker, you’ll be shown how to make and look after your ‘mother’ (Sourdough starter!) methods of mixing and kneading and shaping styles. In this small class, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to ask your burning questions, chat about your love of bread and the beauty of gluten!

You’ll be full to the brim with bread and knowledge after a day of intense but fun teaching with notes, a starter and a dough scraper to get you set up at home!

For more information click here.

La Cena Club: Evening Hosted by Fidela Coffee Roasters

Saturday 12th March 7pm to 10pm

A Latino inspired 5 course tasting menu in collaboration with Fidela Coffee Roasters and The Butterfly and the Bear.

Enjoy the flavour of Ecuador and Colombia that Frank, one half of Fidela, grew up eating.

On the evening you will enjoy a curated four course taster menu from Butterfly and Bear, finished with a coffee sampling flight from Fidela Coffee Roasters.

Included in your ticket will be a complimentary home made sangria as well as a 180g bag of Fidela Coffee.

For more information click here.

Slow Food Tapas Cookery Class

Saturday 26th March at 12.30pm

Ocho Tapas are famed across the Causeway Coast and Glens for their unique take on Spanish tapas. Tapas are the embodiment of the Slow Food ethos, created from local produce and made by traditional cooking methods that have changed little over hundreds of years.

This special slow food tapas cookery class, led by the Chefs at Ocho Tapas will teach you how to create these wonderful slow food delicacies at home, and show you a whole new way of utilising our amazing Taste Causeway products.



For more information on Slow Food Causeway click here.

Taste Causeway is delivering Slow Food Causeway with funding from Tourism NI in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information go to tastecauseway.com/slow-food-causeway or follow the hashtags #SlowFoodCauseway and #TasteCauseway

The Slow Food Events are extremely popular and sell out in record time. Don’t be discouraged if you have missed out, there are more events coming very soon.

To keep up to date, keep an eye on our social media or go to our brand new website: slowfood.tastecauseway.com