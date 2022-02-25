Six by Nico Belfast launches ‘Ancient Rome’ menu

Ancient Rome’s people may have lived thousands of years ago, but their diets were far from traditional and are to be highlighted in the new Six by Nico Belfast ‘Ancient Rome’ menu.

From their famous studs like Caesar and Antony to leading ladies like Livia, the rich and famous loved nothing more than sampling the strangest dishes our modern brains can imagine.

Six by Nico Belfast

Food has been central to social life throughout human history and it’s widely known that the Romans appreciated good food. The team from Six by Nico have been unearthing ancient recipes to create a historically-adapted menu that brings their gastronomical creations to life in the 21st century.

Inspired by Roman traditions and interpreted through modern delicacies, ‘Ancient Rome’ will pay homage to the origins of foods we are familiar with and even enjoy today. From undiscovered recipes to the use of ancient ingredients that are widely used in the modern world, there is something for everyone in the next theme menu, which will run from Wednesday 16th March to Sunday April 24th 2022 at Six by Nico Belfast.

The immersive six course menu includes: Course I – Cacio e Pepe – Crispy Pasta, Black Pepper & Parmesan Royale; Course II – White Asparagus, Crispy Duck Egg, Hazelnut & Brown Butter; Course III – Roasted Hispi Cabbage, Cavatelli Pasta, Pickled Chanterelle Mushrooms, Truffle Foam & Pecorino Sardo; Course IV – Pompeii , Sole, Smoked Mussel, Lovage, White Turnip & Mussel Cream and Course V – Belly of Pork Fillet, Turned Rib, Cured Meat, Fennel & Toasted Fennel Seed, Date & Apple Compote, Braised Fennel.

Unmissable on the tables of the Roman population was a very sweet dessert. They referred to their dessert course as ‘mensa secunda’, or ‘second meal’ and to round off Six by Nico’s ancient Rome feast, guests will indulge in Course VI – Honey Parfait, Ricotta Cheese Mousse, Preserved Quince, Fizzy Muscat Grape, Pear & Citrus, Honey Tuile.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “Our teams have trawled through Roman recipe books to find a way to recreate dishes for the modern foodie. Let us not forget that the Romans were resourceful and inventive with their produce, with many of their dishes revealing the origins of Italian cuisine. Ancient Roman cuisine featured a diverse array of unusual dishes, strange food items, and unconventional cooking experiments, and we hope that our interpretation will allow our Belfast guests to enjoy the flavours and tastes of ancient Roman cuisine today”.

Diners can book a table now for ‘Ancient Rome’ at Six by Nico Belfast. Open from midday, Wednesday through Sunday in Belfast, each six-course menu will be available from 16th March. The ‘Ancient Rome’ menu is priced at £32 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £27 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides available from £8 (for two).To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk/belfast



‘Ancient Rome’ will run from Wednesday 16th March – Sunday 24th April 2022.