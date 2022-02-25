Basic Concept of Bitcoin System

Bitcoin is a digital, virtual currency used by many people around the world. Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer connections and cryptography to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin and everyone can take part. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that could not be covered by any previous payment system. This article provides an overview of Bitcoin basics: how it works, what you can do with it etc…

Invention of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin system was invented in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto (above). The invention was published in a paper under this name but there are indications that several people worked on Bitcoin at the same time. Bitcoin is an open-source project, released under the MIT licence which gives you the right to use, modify and redistribute Bitcoin for non-commercial purposes. Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. You can click here to keep yourself up to date with all the trends of investing in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is completely decentralised so no single institution controls Bitcoin. Bitcoins are issued as a reward for payment processing work in which users offer their computing power to verify and record payments into a public ledger called Bitcoin Blockchain. This activity is referred to as mining and miners are rewarded with transaction fees & newly created bitcoins. Besides being obtained by mining, bitcoins can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services. Bitcoin network is secured by individuals called Bitcoin miners. Bitcoin transactions are cryptographically secure and irreversible, so Bitcoin is a trusted system. Bitcoin has been designed to be very flexible: all Bitcoin transactions can be modified so that they should provide some other service aside from making payments in the currency.

Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining is intentionally designed to be resource-intensive and difficult so that the number of blocks found each day by miners remains steady over time, producing a controlled finite monetary supply. Individual blocks must contain a proof-of-work (PoW) to be considered valid. This proof-of-work (PoW) is verified by other Bitcoin nodes each time they receive a block. Bitcoin uses Script as its proof of work algorithm, which is a simplified version of cryptography hash, a mechanism for creating a pseudorandom number. Bitcoin uses the hashcash proof-of-work function as its mining core.

Bitcoin requires that each transaction be digitally signed by the sender’s private key, and confirmed by a Bitcoin network node via a Bitcoin block update. In order to generate a Bitcoin address, one doesn’t need to have any processing power or special knowledge at all: people use specialized websites known as Bitcoin Generators to do so. These websites generate possible Bitcoin addresses with public keys which can be written in a simple text file and later used to redeem transaction outputs from this particular address. Public key cryptography was originally invented in 1973 but it didn’t see much practical use until 1997 when I started using it to send encrypted messages via the Internet and in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin public key

A Bitcoin public key is a string of 33 numbers and letters which represents a possible destination for a Bitcoin transaction, with each number representing a different letter in the alphabet. The private key is another cryptographic code that matches the public key to spend bitcoins. Each Bitcoin address has its own pair of public and private ECDSA keys stored in the wallet data file of the person who owns them. Private keys can be kept on computer files, but they are also short enough that they can be printed on paper.

Using Bitcoin requires you to have two codes: one for receiving bitcoin payments, which everyone needs, and one secret code only you know so you are able to send Bitcoin from your own account. Although it may sound simple, Bitcoin is a very sophisticated technological protocol that was developed by some of the best experts on cryptography in the world. Bitcoin transactions are sent to and from Bitcoin wallets, which can be software on your personal computer or an online wallet.

Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions using Bitcoin and provide mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. You need both the public key and private key parts of Bitcoin addresses to send Bitcoin so most Bitcoin wallets help you generate these keys automatically when you first run them.