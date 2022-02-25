Cristiano Ronaldo owns the most expensive Rolex in the world!

Rolex is one of the most popular, if not the most popular brands for watches. High quality, beautiful design, and a big price tag are what Rolex is all about, but did you know that Cristiano Ronaldo owns the most expensive Rolex? If not, we have more interesting fun facts about the brand Rolex in this article!

Why is Rolex so expensive?

One of the things that makes Rolex so expensive is the fact that they do everything themselves rather than outsourcing the work. This even means that Rolex owns labs and production areas worldwide to produce the best product possible. High quality is what Rolex stands for. No surprise, each Rolex watch is built together by hand – three times! Each time, the person who assembles the watch checks each part to ensure that it is working correctly and that the buyer won’t have any issues with it. This type of labor is expensive since you need to have the most qualified people who know what they do. To do so, Rolex needs to charge a higher price for their watches compared to other watch brands.

Cristiano Ronaldo owns the most expensive Rolex

How much do you think is the most expensive Rolex watch worth? Probably less than you think! Cristiano Ronaldo is the owner of the most costly Rolex, and surprisingly enough, it doesn’t cost millions of dollars. He bought the GMT-Master II Ice for around 500,000 dollars. But, the value is rising, especially since the owner is Cristiano Ronaldo. This means that the actual value is over a million dollars now.

Three fun facts about Rolex:

Are you ready for more fun facts about the luxury brand Rolex? If so, we have three exciting facts for you here:

Rolex is supposed to be a helpful tool rather than an accessory

If you think of the classic Rolex, you probably think of a Submariner or a GMT-Master. Many people don’t know that Rolex didn’t start with the purpose of becoming a luxurious brand but instead wanted to offer valuable tools for everyday use. That’s why each Rolex fulfills a purpose. For example, the Rolex submariner is a watch for divers. It shows all functions that a classic dive watch offers – but as a luxurious edition!

Rolex is a popular investment

As we already mentioned, the value of Ronaldo’s 500K Rolex is now over a million, but this is not just the case for a famous footballer’s watch. Rolex watches are popular to collect; that’s why the value usually rises with time. It is a safe investment that many people choose to use. You might even be lucky and buy a 50K watch with a particular design that won’t be produced in the future. These unique designs increase the value drastically. Also, when it comes to colors, there are specific colors and materials that are more popular when it comes to collectors, which also increases the odds for the value to rise in the future.

The waiting list for a Rolex watch is long

If you plan to buy a Rolex, you have to have patience. The waiting list to buy a Rolex is long. We already talked about the precise development and production processes, which come with a lot of labor and a big-time investment. Rolex “only” produces between 800,000 and 1 million watches each year.