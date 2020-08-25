Six by Nico Belfast introduces a Taste of Sicily

They say the culture of a country is best reflected in its cuisine. True to his Italian self, Chef Nico Simeone is to bring a haven of taste and authenticity to Six by Nico Belfast this Autumn as he launches the restaurant’s latest theme, a taste of Sicily.

A taste of Sicily is coming to Belfast. If you have ever experienced the breath-taking landscapes and amazing food of Sicily, you will know those foodie memories are unforgettable.

Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island, just off the “toe” of Italy’s boot, is one of the few places in the world that manages to combine a wealth of aromas and flavours together. Today, Sicilian cuisine is a singular combination of Arab, Greek, French, Spanish and North African influences, with myriad Italian flavours thrown in for good measure.

With this in mind, Chef Nico Simeone has created a tantalizing tasting menu to recreate a trip to Sicily, reminiscent of time spent exploring the town of Palermo, bringing home flavours from some the most richly textured culinary heritage anywhere on earth.

The new six course tasting menu includes, Arancini – Cacio é Pepe & Egg Yolk Jam. Red Pepper & Smoked Mozzarella, Spinach & Gorgonzola & Pickled Walnut; Sicilian Lamb – Aubergine Caponata, Olive Tapenade & Lemon Gel; Hazelnut Ragu – Saffron Pappardelle & Aged Parmesan; Seabass – Fregola Sarda, Cherry Tomato Puttanesca, Caper Raisin Dressing & Crispy Cavolo Nero; Porchetta

Salsiccia, Pickled Fennel, Mustarda & Pistachio Crumb.

In a country instilled with a penchant and a passion for sweets, it wouldn’t be a complete Sicilian menu without an Italian treat. Diners at the restaurant will end their food experience with a Sicilian Lemon Tart – Basil Sablé, Creme fraiche Sorbet, Red Wine Gel, Crystallised Pine nut & Rosemary.

Chef Nico Simone said: “From perfect Porchetta to Arancini, Sicilian food is world-famous but many will be very surprised by just how varied and diverse Sicily’s cuisine is. It’s a veritable melting pot of flavour. While much of it is clearly Italian (there’s plenty of pastas, olive oils, wines and seafood) there are some commonly used ingredients that clearly stand out and this is what our guests at Six by Nico will discover on our new menu.”

Diners can book a table now for ‘Sicily’. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu will be priced from £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Mediterranean snack sides.

Nico added: “Last summer our team spent time on the Italian Island soaking up the scenery and eating some of the best food in Europe. Raisins and saffron crop up in the island’s most famous dishes, and cooking techniques differ from those found on the mainland. We have brought our experiences back to the restaurants and we look forward to showcasing these inspirations with a flavour-filled menu.”

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk/belfast

‘Sicily’ will run from Monday September 7th – Sunday October 18th 2020.