Five Star facials back in business at The Merchant Hotel

In an ongoing commitment to excellence, five-star, multi-award-winning Spa at The Merchant Hotel, has invested in first-of-their-kind, facial screens, allowing them to offer facial treatments after a five-month hiatus.

Designed and manufactured by Holywood businesswomen, Nicola McIlhagger and Angela Hunter, the screens offer clients and therapists an added barrier of protection from Covid-19 and other infections during facial treatments. Born out of their own inability to source a product anywhere in the world that suited their own business, Cinch Clinic’s, safety needs, the duo worked with student product designer, Joanna Gabrys, to design and create three unique products.

In early July, Clinic Solutions was born and in six short weeks the business has gone global, retailing to hundreds of clinics, beauty salons, dentists and spas worldwide.

The Spa at the Merchant Hotel is delighted to be the first luxury Spa in Northern Ireland to take shipment of their order.

Eíthne Blaney-McAllister, Spa Manager explains: “We are delighted to receive our facial screens. We have seen nothing like this on the market and think it is so innovative, and exactly what we were looking for to allow us to get back to our full offering.

“Since re-opening, we have taken every single precaution possible: introducing a very strict cleaning protocol, sanitising all equipment before and after each client, offering hand sanitising stations throughout the building etc. We invested in full PPE for all staff including masks and visors, however, as the clients are unable to wear masks during facials, we still weren’t offering this service.

“When we saw the screen concepts, we were very impressed and have ordered a screen for each of our treatment rooms. We cannot wait to welcome guests once-again for our signature facials.”

Nicola Mcilhagger from Clinic Solutions continued: “We are thrilled to be able to play a role in getting fantastic Spas like The Merchant Hotel, and many others across the world, back to offering facial treatments.

“Businesses need to be able to safeguard both their staff and clients against added risk of infection, and this product does just that.

“Whilst nothing completely guarantees 100 per cent protection from the risk of Covid-19, this goes a long way in giving additional defence against cross-contamination and the passing on of any contagious infection.

“We currently have three different facial screens on sale and a fourth at the design stage. Each screen has a moveable, bendable arm, which allows it to be positioned over the clients face during treatments providing an additional shield.”

Nicola concluded: “We worked long hours and had many failures before coming up with the right size, dimensions and materials. The finished products are versatile, easy to clean and affordable. Every clinic, spa, salon or even health practice should consider investing in the products to give both their clients and staff peace of mind and added protection.”

Visit www.clinicsolutionsni.co.uk to order or call 028 9099 5388.

Picture caption: Eíthne Blaney-McAllister, Spa Manager is pictured with therapist, Jennifer Blaney and Nicola McIlhagger, Clinic Solutions.