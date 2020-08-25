How Have Sporting Events Transformed the World of Betting

Sporting events have taken betting out of the casinos and into a globally accessible world where millions of spectators and sports fans can combine betting with the direct enjoyment of their favourite sport. Make sure you are making your lucky 15 bet to experience the thrill of the moment.

With horse racing and football leading the way, here’s a lowdown on how sporting events have totally transformed the world of betting we know today

It’s a lucrative market

The online sports betting sector alone is thought to worth around £650m a year in the UK, with an estimated seven percent of the population placing a sports bet and 3.8 percent betting on a horse race in just one four-week period.

It’s accessible

You don’t have to actually attend a sporting event to be able to place a bet as you can do it from the comfort of your own sofa then watch the sporting action on your television or device as the game, match or race unfolds. Online betting lends itself to sports betting and means you can still place a bet, even if you can’t get to your local bookmakers or the horserace meet yourself.

Knowledge of the sport makes betting more interesting

If you’re sporting fan, then you already have the insider information on your chosen sport, the teams, the players and their past form. When it comes to the most popular sports for betting in the UK, football comes out top, closely followed by horse racing and then tennis and boxing. And it’s likely that whatever other sport you are into, there’s an option to bet on it. This means that if you have the prior knowledge and understanding of a particular sport, it can add an exciting strategic edge to the way you pick and place your bets.

There’s a wide choice of betting options

It’s never been easier to place a bet on a sporting event, which has contributed to its rise in the world of gambling. The accessibility of sports betting has also meant the sector is more agile in responding to the needs of its customers, including live betting to add a whole new layer of excitement to the experience.

It makes the most of the digital world

Sporting events and sports betting are future-proofed as they both work in the digital sphere, adding finger-tip convenience and connectivity that comes with living alongside the online world.

And it’s not always ‘win or lose’

Sports betting is not only convenient, and the results at times pretty instant (think of a horse race on the flat that is over in minutes) or in real-time (that FA cup final you and your friends are on the edge of the sofa watching) but it’s not always ‘black or white’ in terms of whether you have to have a win. Horse racing has one of the widest options when it comes to placing a bet, including on the winner, on a placed horse, multiple bets and accumulators so you may still win, even if your horse hasn’t!