Save up to £500* on a Haven Holiday with Stena Line

Stena Line is giving families the chance to save up to £500* on a seven-night summer self-catering holiday if booked by February 29.

With a low deposit from only £50 to secure a Haven holiday with Stena Line, holidaymakers can enjoy a stress-free travel experience and look forward to no baggage restrictions, action packed facilities and entertainment every night for no extra cost, from March to October 2020.

A seven night self-catering break starts from only £429* for two adults and two children and includes return travel by car on any of Stena Line’s Irish Sea routes, seven nights’ accommodation at a range of 11 Haven Holiday Parks including Craig Tara, Ayr, which is only an hour’s drive from Cairnryan port, Cala Gran and Marton Mere near Blackpool, Seton Sands overlooking the Firth of Forth, and Lakeland in the heart of the majestic Lake District.

There are various accommodation types available including Prestige caravans with extra space and outside decking areas. For those who prefer to leave the car at home there are coach travel holiday options available to Craig Tara from Belfast.

For further information or to book go to www.stenaline.co.uk/haven, call 08445 768 768 or see your travel agent.

*Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability.