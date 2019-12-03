Here’s How New Management Systems in Hotels Are Changing the Hospitality Industry

Technology is something we all use every day, whether that be when we’re out shopping, having a bite to eat, and even within the health and fitness industry. It is something that is always around us, making processes easier and more organised. It has helped to improve some of our older processes, and this is certainly true in the hospitality industry.

Technological advances are leading the way forward for the future of hotels, and many venues are using these aspects both to make things flow smoother for customers and also to help create new experiences for guests. A staggering recent statistic has suggested that 75 per cent of activities in hospitality could one day become automated. So, where exactly are we heading on this journey into the future of hotels? Join Cairn Collection, owners of The Cairn Hotel, a Hotel in Edinburgh and explore a whole host of new innovations which are changing the face of hotel management systems.

The modern-day check in desk

The digital age is always finding new ways to try and evolve to show that it is worth it for modern consumers. In the past, connotations of a check-in desk were long queues and excessive pieces of paper. Technological innovations such as face recognition is one of the major ways that this process is changing. A handful of hotels have already trialled or introduced artificial intelligence — known as AI — into their daily running, and it looks set to become far more mainstream by 2025. From paying the bill by using biometrics to allowing hotel managers to handle data more efficiently, AI looks set to be welcomed with the potential for it to reduce costs by 13 per cent. The entire hotel check-in process could become automated, making one of the most established parts of the hotel experience redundant. But staff could be freed up to engage with customers, allowing them to get into their rooms quicker in the meantime. Many venues have even gone fully paperless when it comes to checking in, choosing instead to uploads the process to cloud computing systems where information can be stored and viewed by connected devices.

Convenience is key

After we’ve got to our hotel room, the first thing we want to do is check out the room that we’ve booked, right? Doing so has never been easier, and the classic magstripe locks which were once the most common method of accessing hotel rooms are being progressively phased out. More and more hotels now operate their room unlocking facilities through mobile phone connected technology, near field communication known as NFC. This technology allows for data transfer at up to 424 kilobits per second, and it is enabled when connected devices come into contact with each other. Most mobile key systems require guests to download and activate a key through the hotel’s digital app, and upon arrival they are able to use the activated key to unlock the door to their hotel room. Combined with online check-in services, guests can use the e-key to check in early or at a time that suits them best, knowing that they don’t have to wait around to pick up a physical key.

This technology can also offer personalised features. By gathering data about the customer, the app can tailor its unlocking facility to the person who is checking in. Small touches like this build a sense of brand familiarity for customers, and this distinguishes them from competitors. While being convenient, it also harnesses the value of personalisation which is proving to be a winning combination.

What advanced technologies can be offered in hotel rooms?

Technology can do a lot to help enhance the guests experience while staying there. Hotels have to innovate the spaces that they are presenting to their customers, and technology has become a valuable asset to help enhance customer satisfaction, as the hotel room is certainly not simply a place for rest anymore. Voice enabled devices are becoming common features in rooms, with popular models such as Google assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon Echo providing guests with information on the local area — if you’re looking for the perfect backdrop to the business dinner you’re attending, just ask Alexa! Hotels could even record and distribute their own personalised voice messaging, to help re-enforce the brand presence into the technology.

As the generational switch to millennials and gen zeds continues, the plight for an experience has grown. Through a mixture of technology, hotels can cater to these revised consumer needs. From setting up messaging platforms to providing a remote control which monitors absolutely everything in the room, a hotel room can be whatever the user wants, and the experience is therefore generated by the customer.

Technology is constantly progressing, and there are always new ways and ideas to hotel management systems which have been a huge step up from years gone by. What will happen next for the hospitality industry? We will have to wait and find out!

