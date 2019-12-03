Agents During its Biggest Ever Annual VIP Conference

Jet2holidays underlined its commitment to independent travel agents, thanks to several major announcements during its biggest ever annual VIP conference for independent travel agents. The UK’s second largest tour operator also celebrated top performing agents at a prestigious gala dinner hosted by Head of Trade Alan Cross and singer Peter Andre.

The UK’s second largest tour operator whisked away more than 300 top performing agents and delegates to the AR Diamante Beach & Spa in Calpe, Costa Blanca, where it outlined its vision for the future, launched a brand new product targeted at millennials called VIBE by Jet2holidays, and shared plans on how Jet2holidays plans to further strengthen its partnership approach to working with agents.

The package holiday specialist revealed significant changes to its award-winning trade website, with independent travel agents able to search for package holidays to multiple destinations from different UK airports on Jet2holidays’ trade site. Other updates to the trade site include filtering searches by Jet2holidays’ brands, such as VIBE by Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks.

To support independent travel agents during the busy January booking season, the company also announced that it will be recruiting almost 20 promotional executives between January and March, doubling the size of the trade team and adding significant resource to help agents boost sales during a key sales period.

The conference also included a prestigious themed gala dinner where agents scooped awards for their tremendous achievements in helping drive awareness and sales of Jet2holidays over the past year.

The big winners on the night included Hays Travel (three awards), (Dawson & Sanderson (four awards) and The Holiday & Flight Centre, Hamilton (two awards). On top of that, the third edition of the popular Jet2holidays’ Got Talent, held at The Benidorm Palace, was won by Cara Murphy of Terra Travel in Northern Ireland for the second year running.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Belfast International Airport – L&J World Travel, Derry.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Edinburgh Airport – Ramsay World Travel, Dundee.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Glasgow Airport – Stewart Travel – The Forge, Glasgow.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Newcastle International Airport – Dawson & Sanderson, Newcastle.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Manchester Airport – Holiday Getaway, Wigan.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport – Idle Travel, Bradford.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from Birmingham Airport – The Midcounties Co-operative Travel, Walsall.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from East Midlands Airport – The Midcounties Co-operative Travel, Derby.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays from London Stansted Airport – The Travel Centre, Braintree.

Top Seller for AR Diamante Beach & Spa Hotel with Jet2holidays – Ramsay World Travel, Aberdeen.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays Group Bookings – Cumbria Travel, Whitehaven.

Top Seller for Jet2Villas – Travel By Inspire

Top Seller for Indulgent Escapes – Designer Travel, Ramsbottom

Top Seller for Jet2CityBreaks – Dawson & Sanderson, Newcastle.

Top Seller for On Tour – Ramsay World Travel, Dundee.

Best Performing Homeworkers – Hays Travel Homeworkers

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Southern Region (up to 10 Branches) – Sunseekers Travel, Blackpool, Cleveleys & Kirkham.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Northern Region (up to 10 Branches) – Cumbria Travel.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Southern Region (11 – 24 Branches) – Polka Dot Travel.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Northern Region (11 – 24 Branches) – Dawson & Sanderson.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Southern Region (25+ Branches) – Hays Travel Retail North West.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain Northern Region (25+ Branches) – Hays Travel Retail North East.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain for Belfast (up to 3 Branches) – Weir Travel.

Jet2holidays Best Performing Chain for Belfast (4+ Branches) – Clubworld Travel.

Jet2holidays Best Overall Branch (part of a chain) Southern Region – The Midcounties Co-operative Travel, Walsall.

Jet2holidays Best Overall Branch (part of a chain) Northern Region – Dawson & Sanderson, Newcastle.

Jet2holidays Individual Travel Agent of the Year – National – The Holiday & Flight Centre, Hamilton.

Top Seller for Jet2holidays Essentials – The Holiday & Flight Centre, Hamilton.

Jet2holidays Best Newcomer for 2018 – Cumbria Travel, Carlisle.

Best Performing Call Centre – Affinion International Travel Limited UK

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays, said: “We have enjoyed another successful year working in partnership with independent travel agents, and we have demonstrated how committed we are to strengthening our relationship with them during our biggest ever annual VIP conference. With more opportunities than ever to grow our businesses together, we are sure that everyone came away from the conference with a real sense of how they can increase sales and grow their businesses by working in partnership with Jet2holidays.”

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more, visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com