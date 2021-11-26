Save big this Black Friday weekend with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

Brits just wanna have sun, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are helping them get that much-needed holiday booked in with huge savings available on flights and holidays for Winter 21/22 and Summer 22. Holidaymakers will have to be quick as they only have until midnight on Tuesday (30th November) to take advantage of these incredible savings.

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean, together with leisure airline, Jet2.com, is offering customers the chance to save big this weekend, with a fantastic £50 off per person on package holidays travelling between 25th November 2021 and 31st October 2022 booked through Jet2holidays.

The savings do not end there. Holidaymakers can take advantage of an extra £10 off per person by booking a package holiday travelling between these dates via the Jet2holidays app. Simply download the app for free from the App Store or on Google Play to search, book, save and manage holidays on your mobile or tablet.

Helping to make November a whole lot brighter, TripAdvisor’s Best UK Airline, Jet2.com, is also offering 10% off flights travelling between 25th November 2021 and 31st October 2022.

With millions of seats and huge programmes on sale for Winter 21 and Summer 22 to destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean from ten UK bases, holidaymakers have unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to getting away this winter or next summer.

The promotion is applicable to all package holidays and flights on sale for Winter 21/22 and Summer 22, meaning holidaymakers can save big and enjoy a holiday they deserve. In addition, with millions of free child places available, holidaymakers can get away for much less and book in some much-needed family time together.

As well as getting a fantastic deal, when booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “There is nothing better than knowing you have a holiday booked and something to look forward to. The savings we are offering this Black Friday weekend means that customers can enjoy the feeling of knowing their holiday is in the diary whilst getting a fantastic deal on a discounted getaway or fare at the same time. Whether it is a family holiday, a break with the other half, or a group get together, we know everyone really needs that well-deserved holiday. Make sure you do not miss out and secure your next flight or holiday for even less this weekend!”

Full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.jet2holidays.com/terms-and-conditions

Download the Jet2holidays app here: www.jet2holidays.com/apps