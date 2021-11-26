Smart future telematics take the drivers seat

Automotive telematics have been on the tip of our tongue for the last 20 years, but the recent pandemic has highlighted our desire for all things digital and the need to create savings.

Young drivers in particular, can save up to 60% at renewal[1] by installing a telematics product in their car, which reports the quality of their driving back to the insurance provider via GPS. In fact, it is predicted 88% of new cars will carry integrated telematics within five years[2].

Now joining one of the UK’s early pioneers in comparison services, Quotezone.co.uk, is veteran telematics car insurance provider, insurethebox. Established in 2010, the company has accumulated over 5.7 billion miles of driving data over the past decade, with no signs of slowing down.

Using this data, insurethebox proactively communicates with its policyholders who display risky driving behaviours, providing them with the information they need to improve their driving. Amongst its communications is their award-winning Speed Reduction Programme, which has seen upwards of 86,000 drivers reduce their speed by 22%[3], leading to a 6% reduction in accident frequency amongst its customers – helping to prevent an estimated 1,191 accidents and a further 50 serious injuries in the past 5 years[4].

Warren Hetz, UK CEO of Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe, parent company of insurethebox comments: “Our telematics products have long-provided an opportunity for drivers to improve their driving behaviour and earn rewards by providing a level of insight unavailable with traditional insurance. As a business, we observe the benefits of safer driving by our customers on a daily basis, and through this partnership with one of the UK’s pioneers in the insurance comparison space, we endeavour to expand our reach and provide these benefits to more drivers, of all ages.”

A recent report linked further development in connected car technologies, based on current market trends, with an estimated 72,000 jobs in the industry and £2.7bn gross value added to the economy by 2035[5].

Greg Wilson, Founder of comparison sites CompareNI.com and Quotezone.co.uk comments: “There is massive potential in the telematics industry and not just to create jobs and add value to the economy – the information captured can actually improve road safety and save the consumer money.

“Young driver premiums are often amongst the most expensive given their inexperience and therefore lack of data for insurers to calculate risk. With a telematics product, these young drivers can quickly demonstrate their road skills, with the safer drivers gaining reduced premiums.

“insurethebox is a pioneer in the telematics field, an exciting addition to our car insurance panel.”

Recommended by 97% of reviewers on Reviews.co.uk (1,983 reviews), Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users every year, with over 400 insurance brands across 60 different products including niche items such as black box car insurance, telematics and young driver insurance.

