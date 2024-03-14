M&S Food serves up a tasty takeaway alternative that saves up to a third in price when compared to popular high street restaurant and takeaway menus* and it’s never going to arrive lukewarm!

Meals come as research shows more than a third of people spend up to £25 on a takeaway just for themselves

34% say they favourite Asian cuisine and 41% state that they don’t feel confident cooking this cuisine at home

The bowls are all nutritionally balanced and packed with raw and premium ingredients and proteins that taste like they’re straight from a stir fry!

So ditch the takeaway and opt for these new brilliant bowls from M&S Food which are Pan-Asian perfection – without the pan!

USE YOUR NOODLE… 😉

Research shows the average UK consumer uses a food delivery app three times a month and spends £21 EACH time! Whilst great for a treat, many are concerned by their ordering-in habits.

To help, M&S Food launched nine new pan-Asian inspired dishes on the 13th March to rival anything on the high street/apps – and save you a fortune in the process!

For just £6 and under (compared to an average of £15** a dish through an app) you will be BOWLED over by the full-on flavour and M&S expertise. Our development chefs spent a year creating our brilliant bowls, trawling the best Asian restaurants in London and beyond to develop a range that our customers will love. And with a third of people spending up to £25 on a takeaway just for themselves you can feed yourself and three friends for the same amount with our woking great dishes! BARGAIN! And what’s more – by ditching the takeaway not only will you be saving on a delivery fee, but the dishes will also be piping hot and taste just like it’s come straight from a pan! (we’ve all been there right?!)

Sarah-Jane Large, Product Developer and brains behind the range said: “Our development chefs spent a year creating our brilliant bowls, trawling the best Asian restaurants in London and beyond to develop a range that is packed with favourite dishes and fresh flavours!

“Crafted in our own M&S kitchens this perfect pan-Asian inspired range is for those who love simple, tasty and fuss-free Asian food but are either scared to cook from scratch, are time poor or are fed up with spending over the odds on a delivery.

” The launch is just the start of an amazing transformation on all our Asian cuisines – we’ve been working behind the scenes to improve our curries, upgrade our Chinese, enhance our Thai, boost our Korean and advance our Japanese dishes. I urge you all to pop in from 24th April and give them a try – they will be takeaway changing!”

Whatever you fancy, they’re all crafted with the best ingredients, from slow-cooked bone broths to fiery toban jhan chilli bean paste and umami-rich red and white miso. Plus, because it’s M&S, you know the quality is second-to-none – think higher-welfare chicken, responsibly sourced prawns, 100% British beef and M&S Select Farms vegetables, with absolutely no additives or artificial flavourings.

What are you waiting for? 🏃‍♀️RUN 🏃‍♂️ don’t walk to your nearest Foodhall to pick up a tasty takeaway alternative that not only saves you money but ALSO calories*** thanks to being nutritionally balanced and being packed with raw and premium ingredients and proteins that taste like they’re straight from a stir fry!

What more do you want?! Great value ✅, nutritionally balanced at between 308-600 calories ✅, piping hot ✅ and of course great tasting ✅!

Whatever you fancy, they’re all crafted with the best ingredients, from slow-cooked bone broths to fiery toban jhan chilli bean paste and umami-rich red and white miso. Plus, because it’s M&S, you know the quality is second-to-none – think higher-welfare chicken, responsibly sourced prawns, 100% British beef and M&S Select Farms vegetables, with absolutely no additives or artificial flavourings.

Fancy something on the side? Our full modern Asian range Is also in store now (with more coming In April). Our personal favourites are Katsu Bao Bun, Prawn Dim Sum and Korean Chicken. Fancy a tipple with it too? We recommend our M&S Classics No.9 Alsace Gewürztramine

Explore our range below:

King Prawn Pad Thai – £6.00 400g

Our first prawn Pad Thai – this is a sweet and salty fusion of rice noodles, flame cooked beansprouts, onions and egg, with plump and juicy responsibly sourced Honduran king prawns and peanuts in an authentic tangy Pad Thai sauce.

Hot Siracha Chicken Noodles – £5.50 400g

A hot and tangy fusion of rice noodles, Tenderstem broccoli, charred onions and peppers, with 100% British Select Farm shr

The rest of the range:

Spicy Prawn Laksa Noodles – £6.00 400g

A fragrant fusion of ramen noodles, mange tout, baby corn and pak choi, with responsibly sourced succulent king prawns in a spicy coconut broth.

Spicy Beef Noodles – £5.50 400g

A tongue-tingling fusion of egg noodles, Tenderstem broccoli and coriander, with tender pieces of traceable Select Farms British Beef in a sticky sesame, chilli and ginger sauce.

Hoisin Duck Rice Bowl – £5.50 400g

A sweet and spiced fusion of sushi rice, a pak choi and pickled red cabbage, with shredded slow-cooked duck in a sticky hoisin sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon & Prawn Noodles – £6.00 400g

A sweet and sticky fusion of egg noodles, carrots, mange tout and spring onion, with juicy Honduran king prawns and responsibly sourced Scottish salmon in a tangy teriyaki sauce.

Kimchi Sticky Rice Bowl – £5.50 400g

A fiery fusion of sushi rice, spring greens and beansprouts, with crunchy kimchi style vegetables in a Korean-style gochujang-inspired sauce. (v)

Chilli Chicken Ramen – £5.50 400g

Flavoursome fusion of ramen noodles, pak choi, and beansprouts, with shredded chilli 100% British chicken in a rich and spicy broth.

Sticky Chicken Udon Noodles – £5.50 400g

Red peppers, carrots and spring onion, with marinated 100% British chicken in a soy and ginger sauce.

* Wagamama dishes

** Deliveroo price for Chicken Teriyaki Soba at Wagamama

*** 308-600 calories compared to average of 700-800 calories at Wagamama

Available from the 13th March

Prices may vary in selected stores