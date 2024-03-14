Latest investment into Cathedral Quarter announced

The Ducales Group has announced a multi-million-pound investment into its latest hospitality development, The Foundry, opening in Summer 2024 creating over 40 local jobs.

Located in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, 10-16 Hill Street, the site was the original location of the historic Harp Bar. With the street’s former name being Foundry Street, the new venue pays homage to the history of its home.

This multi-million-pound investment will see new life injected into the Cathedral Quarter, with a 350 capacity bar and restaurant, as well as twenty boutique hotel rooms across three floors.

In the late seventies and early eighties, the Hill Street site housed the Harp Bar, known for being the go-to for the NI punk scene with many popular bands such as The Undertones, The Outcasts, and Stiff Little Fingers regularly coming through its doors to play.

Speaking on the new venue, Jim Crawford-Smyth, General Manager of The Foundry, said, “We are very excited to reinvent this historic Belfast site. We have spent a lot of time curating the concept of the hotel, while still ensuring the site itself retains its legendary status. With The Foundry we are challenging the traditional take of a boutique hotel while also reflecting and accommodating the bustling social scene within Belfast city centre. It is our hope that the new bar and restaurant will present the perfect hangout space, with a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere with good food and drinks on offer.”

The Ducales Group brought on board the expert eye of Gordon Devenney, principle of O’Donnell O’Neill Design’s Belfast studios, to design the building’s interiors. The group has also commissioned commercial street artist, Visual Waste, to help with the building’s interiors to ensure The Foundry will be a real head turner.

Speaking about the interior of the new hotel, bar, and restaurant, Gordon Devenney said, “A lot of history has happened on this site that we wanted to make sure we didn’t forget and so have tried to encapsulate what that was all about whilst still injecting a modern yet classic twist with The Foundry. It has been a lot of fun to work with the guys on this project. The Foundry will be like no other venue or hotel in Belfast.”

Work at the site has now commenced with plans for it to open to the public in early Summer 2024.