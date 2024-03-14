Artist Joanne Campbell launches Springtime exhibition

Local artist Joanne Campbell has launched an art exhibition entitled ‘Springtime’ at Grove Library in North Belfast.

Open to the public until Friday 12th April the exhibition includes original acrylic art on canvas and brand new paintings of Belfast City Hall and Cave Hill from the Whitehead artist.

The fine art canvas paintings selected for display include landscapes of North Belfast, an area familiar to the artist’s maternal Grandmother, alongside Northern Ireland landmarks and local wildlife.

Joanne Campbell has exhibited throughout Greater Belfast and County Antrim with artwork shown in The Engine Room Gallery, Mossley Mill and Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

Born in Larne and raised in Carrickfergus, Joanne has made her home in Whitehead. Following a career spanning two decades as a substitute Primary Special Educational

Needs Teacher, Lecturer in Northern Regional College and facilitator for Barnardos NI, Joanne, an Ulster University graduate, who holds a degree in psychology, a masters in counselling and a PGCE from Stranmillis University College, is now a full-time fine artist.

Joanne Campbell

A member of East Coast Sketchers and featured on New Irish Art online Joanne is best known for her local acrylic landscapes and wildlife art on canvas.

The ‘Springtime’ exhibition at Grove Library by Joanne Campbell includes new artworks of Belfast that have never been exhibited before in public. The art curated by the artist celebrates the start of Spring, her favourite season which falls within the month of her birth too.

Joanne said: “Over the last twenty years I have crafted original artworks inspired by both nature and my art has a style of vibrancy through my use of colourful acrylic paints.

I have always enjoyed art and being creative, from drawing on the walls of my childhood home in crayons, as a young girl, to using my creativity when designing innovative teaching plans, in accordance with the National Curriculum, that utilised visual learning techniques.

The latest exhibition that I have curated for Grove Library and my newest artworks are inspired by the changing of the seasons. With more daylight, flowers blooming and the new life emerging, I, like many others, find that as Winter draws to a close that I feel more positive. The Spring equinox brings with it dramatic skylights – my sunrise and sunset art symbolises renewal and mental reset. I like to think of it as starting with a clean slate each day.”

Dr Mary-Ellen Lynn, Belfast Area Manager at Libraries NI, adds: “Libraries NI is committed to supporting the arts and ensuring that art remains accessible to everyone. Through exhibitions like this, we strive to create valuable opportunities for artists, especially those from our local community, to showcase their talents. By doing so, we provide both regular library users and new visitors alike with the chance to experience a diverse range of artistic mediums.

“Featuring original acrylic artworks, including depictions of North Belfast scenes such as the Cavehill, this exhibition will make a welcome addition to Grove Library and I encourage everyone to call in during library opening hours to view the artwork.”

Artist Joanne is currently being supported with one to one business growth support mentoring and training in marketing by the Mid and East Antrim Council Go Succeed NI Grow programme, delivered by Mallusk Enterprise Park.

The ‘Springtime’ exhibition by Joanne Campbell continues at Grove Library until 12th April 2024. The artworks on display can be purchased directly from local artist Joanne Campbell via her Facebook or Instagram page

The exhibition space can be accessed within Grove Library, 120 York Road, Belfast, BT15 3HF, during branch opening hours: Monday 9.30am – 5.30pm, Tuesday 12.30pm -5.30pm, Wednesday 9.30am – 5.30pm, Thursday 12.30pm – 6pm, Friday 9.30am – 5.30pm and Saturday 9.30am – 1pm. From Wednesday 3 April the library will be open on Thursday evenings until 8pm.