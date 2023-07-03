Maria Crowned Best Dress Lady at Down Royal’s Summer Festival of Racing

The fashion stakes were high at the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing as racing fans and Ireland’s style elite dressed to impress for Ladies Day.

Showing off her fashion credentials, Maria McAvoy from Annaclone in Co. Down was first past the post to take the coveted title of Best Dressed Lady.

Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing

Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Aine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and Managing Director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.

Way out in front of the style stakes, Maria stunned the esteemed judging panel amid 20 other fashionable finalists with her show-stopping outfit which included a stunning baby blue dress from the Walk in Wardrobe in Banbridge, bespoke headpiece by Rosalyn and shoes from Silk Fred.