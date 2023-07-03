Northern Ireland pioneered Gander App shortlisted for Earthshot Prize

Gander, the cutting-edge anti-food waste technology platform, first launched in Northern Ireland, has made it onto the list of contenders for the esteemed Earthshot Prize.

Launched in 2020 by the iconic Sir David Attenborough and The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the global environmental award celebrates groundbreaking solutions to our planet’s most pressing challenges.

Endorsed by climate action NGO, the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) and Cranfield University, Gander is revolutionising the fight against food waste. Operating in alignment with WRAP’s Food Waste Hierarchy, the platform offers a solution to curbing surplus food production and helps to reduce food waste.

Northern Ireland-based technology business, Henderson Technology, has backed Gander since its inception in 2019. The collaboration has received multiple accolades and has helped to offset 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Through a variety of retail partnerships across the UK, Gander has also to date saved 24 million food items from going to waste.

Gander’s world first technology seamlessly integrates with retailers’ Point of Sale systems, putting the power of choice directly into the hands of the consumer.

By delivering real-time information on nearby discounted food items, Gander empowers shoppers to stretch their grocery budgets while helping to prevent reduced food items from going to landfill.

Stacey Williams, Head of Customer Engagement and Business Development at Gander, says, “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, and extend our heartfelt thanks to WRAP and Cranfield University for acknowledging our efforts.

“At Gander, we confront the food waste problem head-on by collaborating closely with retailers. Our technology equips them with invaluable insights into compliance, processes, and procedures, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that reduce waste and improve margins. This revolutionary approach disrupts the status quo, turning the act of shopping into an empowering experience for both consumers and retailers.

“Gander now stands shoulder to shoulder with other remarkable Earthshot nominees, and the team extends our best wishes to fellow innovators, as they enter the final stages of the selection process.

“With food waste contributing to 6 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions*, it is incumbent upon us all to help make a profound change.“