Jet2Villas recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for first time

Jet2Villas has been named as a Which? Recommended Provider for the first time, after finishing top of Which?’s Villas and Holiday Lets Abroad survey 2023.

Jet2Villas, which is the villa proposition from Jet2holidays, received the highest customer score in Which?’s first ever stand-alone survey of villas and holidays lets abroad and has been named a Which? Recommended Provider.

As part of the survey, nearly 3,000 travellers were asked to rate their villa getaways over the last two years on a wide range of criteria, including booking process, quality of accommodation, range of properties, description matching reality, cleanliness of accommodation, customer service and value for money.

Jet2Villas

Jet2Villas was recognised by customers across all criteria, with its booking process, range of properties and description matching reality, receiving an impressive five out of five stars. Customers were also impressed with the vast range of accommodation available, while other respondents praised the company’s friendly and helpful staff, with one stating: “From the booking process through to the flights and accommodation, it was a well-oiled machine.”

After reviewing the results of the survey, Jet2Villas was awarded the coveted Which? Recommender Provider title. Giving its verdict on Jet2Villas, Which? said: “Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking to splash out, Jet2Villas covers popular sun-soaked destinations and still delivers the personal touch.”

Today’s announcement means that whenever a Jet2 product is eligible to be recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, it achieves the prestigious recognition. Jet2Villas joins Jet2.com (airlines), Jet2holidays (Beach and Resort Holiday, Family Holiday Provider and Solo Holiday Provider) and Jet2CityBreaks in being named a Which? Recommended Provider for 2023. This means the companies have six Which? Recommended Provider badges for their products.eisure airline, Jet2.com, has received the prestigious status for the last eight years, while it is the fifth year running for Jet2holidays, and the second consecutive year for Jet2CityBreaks.

In a further demonstration of their excellent customer service, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays won Travel Brand of the Year at the Which? Travel Awards 2023, after they were recognised for providing customers with exactly what they want when it comes to their well-deserved holidays.

With Jet2Villas, customers get the same benefits as they do from Jet2holidays, including ATOL protection, great flight times with award-winning Jet2.com, 22kg luggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage – all for a £60 per person deposit. On top of this, car hire is included as standard throughout the entire holiday.*

Booking through Jet2Villas means that customers can enjoy their own villa and complete privacy alongside the benefits of a package holiday, a formula which is proving very popular for customers looking for the chance to relax in their own space.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are extremely proud to sit at the top of this survey, and to receive the prestigious Recommended Provider status for Jet2Villas for the first time. As demand for villa holidays continues, it is fantastic to see that we are getting it right for customers time and time again, as this study is based on the actual experiences of paying customers. At Jet2Villas, we pride ourselves on offering a VIP customer service and this coveted title shows that our approach is working. Across our brands, we achieve Which? Recommended Provider status wherever it is possible for us to do so, and as we take customers on their well-deserved holidays during what will be our busiest summer ever, our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do will not change.”

To view the findings of the survey, please follow the link below:

Villas and Holiday Lets Abroad 2023 : Best and Worst Providers

https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/travel-agents/article/best-self-catering-accommodation-providers-a6moP3H8ajLe?utm_campaign=recommendedprovider&utm_medium=endorsement&utm_source=Jet2Villas

* For villa holidays to Skopelos, customers will receive coach transfer from the airport to the Port of Skiathos and a water taxi ferry to Skopelos. Care hire will need to be arranged by the customer separately.