Lough Neagh Life on the Shoreline – Food and Drink Tour this weekend

Lough Neagh Tours is hosting an exclusive food and drink tour on the north east shoreline of Lough Neagh this Sunday with members of the Lough Neagh Artisans Group.

Departing Belfast with pick ups at Dunsilly and Toome, the tour will take visitors to Bellaghy to meet Bronagh Duffin, owner of Bakehouse NI. Bronagh will be joined by Ann Marie Collins of Annie’s Delights and they will showcase a baking demo with delicious jam and chutney toppings created by Ann.

Next stop is at the picturesque Lock Keeper’s Cottage on the banks of Toome Canal where guests will be treated to a traditional eel supper prepared by the family of a fourth generation eel fisherman.

From Toome, visitors will be transferred to The Crosskeys Inn, the oldest thatched pub in Ireland. Here they will be treated to whiskey tasting accompanied by Gold & Browne’s luxurious gluten free brownies and toe tapping trad music before returning to Belfast.

Eimear Kearney, Marketing Manager at Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “Lough Neagh Tours has created this unique tour to give visitors an opportunity to meet locals and immerse themselves in experiencing what life is like on the Lough Neagh north east shoreline. This tour is the first in a series of tours planned for this year to showcase the local produce grown and created by members of the Lough Neagh Artisans Group.”

If you would like to find out more about the tour and book a place, tickets are priced at £80pp and can be purchased online at: https://loughneaghtours.com/lots-ne/

The Lough Neagh Artisans Market was hosted by Lough Neagh Partnership and was jointly funded by The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in rural areas and the UK Community Renewal Fund which aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK to pilot programmes and new approaches to prepare for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It invests in skills, community and place, local business, and supporting people into employment. #UKCOMMUNITYRENEWALFUND.

To find out more about the Lough Neagh Artisans Group, please visit: www.loughneaghartisans.com or follow Lough Neagh Aristans on facebook @loughneaghartisans; instagram @loughneaghartisans and twitter @artisansln.

If you would like further information about Lough Neagh Partnership, please visit: www.loughneaghpartnership.org or follow Lough Neagh Partnership on facebook @loughneaghpartnership and on twitter @loughneaghpart.